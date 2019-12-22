ST. ALBANS — By the end of a nearly four-hour hearing Friday, a Franklin County judge said he might grant Rodney Lesperance bail — assuming the Dept. of Corrections determines Lesperance is eligible for home detention as well.
Prosecutors have charged Lesperance with attempted second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate, Nicholas Luciano, a crime that carries the possibility of a life sentence.
Vermont law says defendants held without bail are not eligible for home detention. Lesperance’s legal counsel, public defenders Paul Groce and Steve Dunham, filed a motion arguing Lesperance was eligible for bail.
But they also asked the court to set bail at $1 million, an outlandish figure Groce told the judge was intended to clarify they were not arguing their client should be released so much as moved into home detention.
Judge Scot Kline ultimately set bail at $150,000 — but clearly stated his ruling is contingent on the DOC affirming Lesperance’s eligibility for home detention.
Assuming the DOC does so, Kline said the court would order Lesperance to his brother’s Swanton home under 24-hour curfew, prohibited from firearms or alcohol.
Kline said the court might let Lesperance leave for work. Groce said Lesperance worked at David Moore’s auto garage, and that, at the time of Lesperance’s November arrest, he still had a job. Whether he still does, Groce said, is “up for debate.”
Kline concluded a bail and home detention package reasonably addresses both Lesperance’s risk of flight and any potential danger to the public, though Kline said there’s still some risk of flight due to the nature and seriousness of the alleged crime.
The judge determined that, taken in the light most favorable to the State, there’s significant evidence of guilt in this case. Judges reach that determination using different legal standards than in trials.
In this case, Kline said he reached that conclusion based on how the hours of presented evidence clarified the elements of the attempted second-degree murder charge.
Kline said one could reasonably infer intent to kill based on the fact Luciano was stabbed in a vital area, the neck, with a large kitchen knife, an inference bolstered by witness accounts of events preceding the stabbing, specifically Luciano hurting Lesperance in a wrestling match at J. W. Ryan’s Pub on Kingman Street.
Kline said there’s no question about the attempt to kill — Lesperance acknowledged stabbing Luciano in body camera footage from the St. Albans Police Dept. officers who responded to Lesperance’s own 911 call as well as in an SAPD interview later.
The theory of Lesperance’s defense attorneys is that Lesperance stabbed Luciano in self-defense, but Kline said excluding what’s legally known as “modifying evidence,” namely testimonial evidence, attorneys haven’t presented evidence to sufficiently establish Lesperance acted in self-defense.
Groce emphasized to Kline earlier in the hearing that Lesperance tried saving Luciano’s life before police arrived. Attorneys played 911 calls in which Lesperance tells the dispatcher he’s applying pressure to the wound, and SAPD Officer Mark Schwartz testified the blood on Lesperance’s person when police arrived could be consistent with him having done so.
“Murder is a willful crime,” Groce said in his closing argument to Kline. “If [Lesperance] wanted someone to be killed,” he wouldn’t have applied life-saving techniques.
And Kline agreed there’s evidence Lesperance tried to save Luciano’s life after the stabbing, calling 911 and possibly applying pressure to the wounds.
“This could have been even more serious,” Kline said.
He noted Lesperance’s record includes three felonies and seven misdemeanors. Kline said most of those convictions concern alcohol, and none recently involved violence. Lesperance was convicted of two assaultive crimes in the mid-1990s, when he was in his 20s.
He was on probation for DUI #2 at the time of his arrest in this case.
Norm Devost, Lesperance’s brother, said he had no concern about taking his brother into his home.
When Kline asked if Lesperance tends to get violent, Devost said no — “just huggy,” an assertion Devost’s daughter, Jordan Butler, confirmed.
Devost and Butler told the court they’ll trade off supervising Lesperance, since they work opposite shifts.
Attorneys played four 911 calls between Lesperance and dispatchers.
In the first, he asks the dispatcher to send medical help. “We’ll be out front,” Lesperance says.
When the dispatcher says, “Just stay on the phone,” Lesperance replies, “No,” and hangs up.
His attitude is markedly different in subsequent calls. Lesperance sounds hysterical.
“I need help,” he tells the dispatcher. “My friend’s been stabbed ... I’m holding pressure on the wound.”
“Just keep pressure on that wound, okay?”
There’s a pause, then Lesperance says, desperately, “I’m trying ... I’m trying.”
The second time dispatch called Lesperance back, the dispatcher asked if Lesperance knew who stabbed his friend.
“Yes,” he said. “Yes — please hurry! I’m losing him! I’m losing him!”
Lesperance is audibly sobbing on the other end of the line.
“You stay with me,” he says. “You stay with me, brother. You stay with me.”
Then he wails, “Nick!” and the call ends.
Attorneys also played footage from Schwartz’s body camera: first, footage from his arrival on the scene, then footage from his initial interview with Lesperance at the SAPD.
Schwartz testified Lesperance was “very emotional” at the SAPD, which the footage corroborates. Lesperance was sobbing so hard Schwartz repeatedly told him to just focus on breathing.
After Schwartz read him his Miranda rights, Lesperance said he had one question: whether Luciano was alright. Schwartz told him Luciano looked better when he left with emergency responders than he did when police arrived.
Schwartz took Lesperance to wash the blood off his hands, Lesperance’s focus in the interview room. He could barely breathe as he did so. Schwartz told him again and again to focus on breathing.
At this point Lesperance was crying again in the courtroom.
In the body cam footage, Lesperance told Schwartz, “He smashed my glasses. I couldn’t wear them, I couldn’t see, I couldn’t do nothing.”
Schwartz tries to make casual conversation about the renewal of Lesperance’s drivers license, apparently in an effort to calm him down.
“God, that doesn’t even matter right now,” Lesperance says, and then falls back into sobbing.
Schwartz told Kline his only prior contact with Lesperance was running his license plate a few years earlier — Lesperance’s license was suspended — and then, this past summer, coming across Lesperance and Luciano “goofing off” in the Taylor Park fountain. Schwarz told Kline he told them to leave and they did.
“They were just palling around,” he said.
Chad Boudreau, J. W. Ryan’s bartender the morning of the stabbing and a friend of both Lesperance and Luciano, testified that he’s known both eight years.
“They’re good friends,” he said.
He recalled the wrestling match in which Luciano injured Lesperance. It wasn’t unusual — Boudreau said “they kind of wrestle around a lot.” But this time the wrestling hurt Lesperance’s ankle. It swelled.
Boudreau said Lesperance told Luciano he wrestles too hard, and that Luciano didn’t take that well. Boudreau said Luciano punched Lesperance in the ear, smashed his glasses in an ensuing argument, and that Boudreau then kicked him out.
Boudreau said Lesperance hung out with him through closing time. He said Lesperance was concerned his ankle might be broken, concerned about working and about whether his health insurance would cover it.
Boudreau said he told Lesperance he could stay at Boudreau’s place, but Lesperance declined and walked toward his apartment around 4:30 a.m. He said he had to get ready for work at 8 a.m.
“I said, ‘Don’t do anything stupid, Rodney, it’s getting late,’” Boudreau remembered. “And he said, ‘I won’t. I’m not looking to get into any trouble tonight.’”