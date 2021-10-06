HIGHGATE — A St. Albans woman was treated for serious injuries at the University of Vermont after police said she was stabbed in Highgate on Monday.
Swanton resident Caitlin Bockus, 29, was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault on Oct. 4. and released on conditions, court officials stated. Her next appearance in court will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 30.
Police said Bockus called law enforcement to turn herself in just after midnight on Monday, but maintained that she stabbed Amy Plattner, 41, in self-defense during an altercation on Gore Road.
Plattner and a present mutual associate, Stephen Tremblay, said that Bockus stabbed Plattner without warning, and Bockus referred to Tremblay as her “ex-boyfriend” during a call to police.
During the phone call with Vermont State Police on Monday morning, Bockus said her “ex-boyfriend” would be driving Plattner to the hospital.
Plattner was taken to Northwestern Medical Center initially for her injuries but was later transferred to UVM Medical Center. In a press release, authorities described her condition as “serious but stable.”
