ST. ALBANS CITY — After responding to the report of a woman sleeping in a stairwell, St. Albans police ended up finding 110 bags of heroin in her purse.
Police initially responded to the scene Oct. 4 when they received a report of someone sleeping in the stairwell of an apartment building on Lake Street.
Upon arrival, they identified the woman as Mercedes Abaire, 27, of St. Albans city. Police came to believe that Abaire was holding illegal narcotics in her purse.
After executing a search warrant on the potential evidence, they found 110 bags of heroin and two pills.
Abaire has been charged with felony possession of heroin, possession of a depressant/stimulant/narcotic drug and violation of conditions of release. At the time of her arrest, Abaise was on court-stipulated conditions of release for a prior drug offense, according to police reports.
Abaire is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.