SOUTH BURLINGTON — A St. Albans woman is facing a charge of driving under the influence following a traffic stop here.
According to Vermont State Police, Katie L. Barkyoumb, 34, was stopped after dispatchers received a report of green Honda Civic being driven erratically on I-89 in Colchester.
South Burlington Police ultimately stopped Barkyoumb on Williston Road, VSP reported. She was taken into custody and cited for driving under the influence of drugs. Blood test results are still pending.
Barkyoumb is scheduled to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Jan. 25 to answer the charge against her.