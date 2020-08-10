MILTON -- A St. Albans woman was arrested Sunday night after crashing with a motorcycle on I-89.
Vermont State Police (VSP) charged Teja Lillquist, 26, with Driving Under the Influence (DUI).
Around 8:35 p.m., state police responded to a report of a crash involving a car and a three-wheeled motorcycle in the northbound lane of the interstate near Mile Marker 101 and the Lamoille River Bridge in Milton.
VSP says investigation determined that the 2014 Toyota Corolla being driven by Lillquist had collided with a 2020 Can-Am while both were travelling north. Lillquist was reportedly found to have been operating her vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested for DUI.
Lillquist was transported to the VSP Williston Barracks for processing before being released to a sober adult with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
Both vehicles involved sustained damages, but neither Lillquist or Garrett Habecker, the 32-year-old St. Albans resident who was operating the Can-Am, suffered any injuries.