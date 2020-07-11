COLCHESTER -- In the early evening of July 9, a St. Albans woman was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) #2 after she is said to have driven off the highway.
Brianna Hinchliffe, 24, is the accused individual.
Around 5:29 p.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police (VSP) Williston Barracks responded to the area of Mile Marker 96.4 on Interstate 89 for a vehicle that was reported to have been driving erratically in the southbound lane before going off into the median.
Members of the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office and Colchester Police Department assisted on the scene. Investigation led to Hinchliffe, who is said by police to have been the operator, being arrested for suspicion of DUI. She was processed at the Williston Barracks and issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court.