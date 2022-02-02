Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute, Friday morning in particular. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will develop across the area during the pre-dawn hours Thursday and continue through the afternoon with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation by sunset. Snow intensity increases Thursday evening with moderate to heavy snow expected Thursday night into Friday morning accumulating an additional 6 to 10 inches before tapering off mid-day. A brief interval of sleet will be possible across Rutland and Windsor County late Thursday, before becoming heavy, wet snow overnight. This may result in isolated power outages from snow loading. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&