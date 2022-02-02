ST. ALBANS — Pull out your rolls of duct tape. The St. Albans Winter Carnival is set to arrive with a new expanded schedule on Feb. 19 and 20 at Hard'Ack Recreation Area.
Saturday has been added to the mix for the carnival’s 14th iteration, St. Albans recreation director Kelly Viens said, so new events like horse-drawn sleigh rides and a live band can be incorporated. In the past, Saturday evening had only been used for fireworks.
“We had a lot of good ideas and a lot of things we wanted to add, but we didn’t have the daylight hours and we couldn’t jam them all into one day,” she said.
Saturday’s schedule is now set to kick off at 1 p.m. with the New England Club Series cross country race followed by a snowshoe trek, ski and snowboard races and chainsaw ice sculpting.
Additionally, the carnival will feature a live band on Saturday afternoon. Bad Horsey, a classic rock group, is scheduled to play at 3 p.m.
Another highlight this year will be the first use of the Greg Brown Lodge during the winter carnival. Last year, the building was closed due to COVID-19 precautions, but this year, carnival attendees will be able to access snacks and a cash bar if they’re looking to warm up before heading back outside to enjoy the night’s fireworks and fire on the patio.
“It'll be a nice day of activities before our big day,” Viens said.
Sunday is when the real competition begins. The Duct Tape Derby, scheduled to start at 2 p.m., gives anyone with cardboard, duct tape and some free time a chance to take home a few prizes for their creative efforts.
Last year, the number of duct tape sledding teams was limited due to COVID-19 precautions, but this year, Viens said they’ll take as many as they can handle. She expects to see the same sort of craftsmanship on display as earlier years.
“The highlight is the Duct Tape Derby,” she said. “You wouldn’t think [the sleds] were made of duct tape. They’re works of art.”
Viens has seen a little bit of everything made from duct tape. Some groups go all-in with extravagant patterns and shapes. Others slap something together in a moment’s notice. As for performance, some of the most simple designs end up taking the fastest sled trophy.
Viens said a few sleds will also fall apart before making it down the hill. And if someone gets stuck, the recreation department is employing a few “pushers” who will give a sledder a good heave to make it to the finish line.
The Duct Tape Derby is sponsored by New England Federal Credit Union. Prizes will be handed out for fastest sled, best design, best team and judge’s choice.
“We’re just excited,” Viens said. “We have a lot of fun things for folks. We hope they come and check it out.”
Northwest Access TV is also planning to livestream the Duct Tape Derby for those who may not be able to attend the winter carnival. Last year, the live show was popular for long-distance family members who may not have had a chance to head out to Hard’Ack, Viens said.
Other events on Sunday include a snowshoe trek, horse-drawn sleigh rides, a winter wilderness walk, more ice sculpting demonstrations and plenty of other winter activities for the family to enjoy.
A full schedule and list of events can be found at the St. Albans Recreation Department's winter carnival web page, which can be accessed with the following link: https://bit.ly/3L2VQ6i
“Weather always plays a part, but if we have decent weather, we should have a few hundred people,” Viens said.
