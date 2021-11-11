ST. ALBANS — Bob Coon parachuted into the occupied Netherlands, fought in the Battle of the Bulge and suffered from frostbite in the 1940s. Close to eight decades later, he was honored as the grand marshal of the St. Albans Veterans Day Parade.
During Thursday’s ceremony in Taylor Park, Coon, 96, said he remembered being in the Netherlands during the first few days of the infamous World War II battle. He and his brothers in arms had been able to capture 1,200 prisoners after liberating the area, and as they were leaving, a crowd soon formed around them in celebration.
“The people had lined the streets in gratitude for their freedom after five years,” Coon said.
During the St. Albans Veterans Day celebration, Coon and other speakers, like Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), echoed the need to keep such memories alive to honor the service of veterans.
“The debt of gratitude that we owe to those veterans can never ever be repaid,” Sanders said. “And what society is about — we don’t live in caves separate from each other — we are a people, and what Bob did, what the armed forces did is to say that ‘As a nation, we stand together. We care for each other, We protect each other.”
The day’s events consisted of a short parade of mostly Bellows Free Academy students and public safety vehicles, who made their way to Taylor Park to listen to speeches by veterans, students and government officials.
City Mayor Tim Smith and St. Albans Town Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso were also present. The rest of Vermont’s congressional delegation, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), celebrated Veterans Day in Burlington’s Battery Park.
VFW Post 758 Cmdr. Kevin Bean told the story of Coon’s story time fighting in World War II against Nazi Germany, which Sanders praised.
“That Battle of the Bulge was a pivotal moment in WWII,” Sanders said. “[It was] the last chance of the Germans, of Nazism, of the most horrible ideology of the history of the world, that was their opportunity to win the war and a handful of people like Bob stopped them.”
Other speakers included members of BFA’s Team USA group, which helps organize each year’s Veterans Day event. Student speakers included Lexi Ely, Patricia Noza and Cadien Shuford.
BFA teacher Katie Lamb also took to the podium as the ceremony’s final speaker. Using the familial relationships she’s had with veterans as the basis of her comments, she laid out the life lessons she’s been able to learn about a veteran’s dedication to duty.
“Today is the time to reflect on our veterans and the sacrifices they made for all of us,” she said. “I challenge you to take the time to think about the impact of the veterans or veterans who you know in your life and you let them know.”
Sanders said St. Albans should be enormously proud of Thursday’s event.
“Because what you’ve done is brought the veterans community and the kids and the schools together, and hundreds and hundreds of people came to honor our veterans,” he said. “It’s a real accomplishment and the city should be very proud.”
