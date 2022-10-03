ST. ALBANS – It’s been close to a century, but Frank Spendley is finally going to Washington D.C.
Surrounded by friends and family on Friday afternoon, Spendley – seated in a wheelchair – was rolled out for a state escort to Plattsburgh, where he then flew out to the nation’s capital to visit Arlington Cemetery and tour the national war memorials.
The neighborhood came out to support Spendley, who lives on Messenger Street in St. Albans. His granddaughter, Katie Lamb, said Spendley has lived on that corner for her entire life, and he’s spent a lifetime supporting the people who live in the neighborhood.
“Everybody here knows my grandfather,” she said, motioning at the groups lined up along Messenger Street.
When Spendley came out Friday to start his trip, he chatted with Gov. Phil Scott and Mayor Tim Smith as the crowd waited for the rest of his escort to arrive.
Spendley served in World War II in the 101st Airborne, fighting on the western front.
When he was 20, in 1942, he joined the army and signed up for airborne training. He jumped into Normandy on June 6, 1944, and was involved in every major operation of the war until his discharge in November of 1945.
Later, he used his GI Bill to attend Georgetown University and spent his working life with the U.S. Customs Service.
Alongside the rolling cavalcade of motorcyclists that arrived on Friday, Spendley also received a government escort from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Fire Department.
He also got a salute from students with BFA-St. Albans’ Team USA.
Lamb, who was FaceTiming with her parents during the send-off, said such honor rides help veterans get a sense of closure after serving in the armed forces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.