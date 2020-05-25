ST. ALBANS TOWN – A traffic stop in St. Albans has led to charges for a Winooski man accused of striking another vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of the accident, according to a police statement.
In a news release issued Sunday, the Vermont State Police (VSP) reported stopping a vehicle operated by Brendan T. Kelly-Longfellow, 32, of Winooski, on Swanton Road in St. Albans Town Sunday evening “due to a motor vehicle violation and a complaint.”
Police said an investigation found Kelly-Longfellow had struck another vehicle before leaving the scene of the accident and was “determined to have been operating while under the influence of alcohol.”
According to VSP, Kelly-Longfellow was arrested and processed at the department’s St. Albans Barracks, where he was charged with driving under the influence and with leaving the scene of an accident.
Kelly-Longfellow is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court in June.