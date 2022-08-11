ST. ALBANS TOWN — The Town of St. Albans public works director, Alan Mashtare, resigned from his position Aug. 4.
The move follows the resignation of State Sen. Corey Parent (R-St. Albans) this past May, when he left the town as its director of operations.
Parent has since been hired to run out the summer as a consultant for the town, but that still leaves Town Manager Carrie Johnson as the single remaining full-time administrative head for the local municipality.
Hired in 2016, Mashtare ran the town’s largest department. The Public Works budget was roughly $1.7 million out of the town’s total $5.3 million 2023 fiscal year budget.
When asked if taxpayers should be concerned about the loss of two of its three high-ranking administrators, Selectboard Chair Jonathan Giroux did not return a comment.
In the past, Mashtare ran into trouble with the town’s administration. Back in March, he was put on administrative leave with no pay for a week due to “lack of candor.”
At the time, he challenged the leave in a two-hour public meeting, but the selectboard chose to uphold Johnson’s decision against Mashtare after weighing the evidence.
Giroux told the Messenger the selectboard would not be commenting on that decision.
Back in March, Mashtare said he opted to make the hearing public to allow people to hear what had been happening.
“Alan is probably certainly guilty, which he would admit of excessive enthusiasm trying to carry out the responsibilities and job duties,” his lawyer Richard Carroll said during the hearing. “The suggestion that his conduct involves a lack of candor or insubordination, I just don’t think is substantiated.”
Mashtare’s actions leading to his punishment at the time had included installing donated gym equipment in the public works building, creating a salt barter agreement and pushing forward a bid process for an old town vehicle.
Johnson said at the time that Mashtare had undertaken such initiatives without telling the administration, which could have led to legal penalties for the town. He had also been told specifically to stop starting such programs without getting permission from the town and to stop taking donations.
“So to hear those [reasons], I felt like I was being slapped in the face. I give my heart and soul to this town and the job that I do,” Mashtare said at the time.
Asked for further details about Mashtare’s resignation, Johnson replied by email, referring the Messenger to the town’s employment advertisement.
The posting and job description clarify that candidates will be responsible for road and municipal facilities, public works personnel, stormwater utility, maintenance, grants and budget preparation.
No salary range is listed but it is “dependent on experience.” Applications are due by Aug. 29.
