ST. ALBANS TOWN — One day after its passage, the St. Albans Town Selectboard decided to take advantage of a bill allowing flexibility in how municipalities conduct town meeting as the state continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. The board voted unanimously Wednesday to mail town meeting ballots to every registered voter in St. Albans Town.
“Governor Phil Scott urged cities and towns to conduct their local elections by mail when he signed H.48, and we are answering that call,” Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso said in a prepared statement. “Our Town Clerk, Assistant Clerk and their team of volunteers did an incredible job with the election in November under this method, and we have every bit of confidence in their ability to do so again in March.”
According to a statement from the town, ballots are expected to start going out around Feb. 10. St. Albans Town residents will be able to mail them back, drop them off at Town Hall or vote in person on March 2 at the Collins Perley Complex from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Town Meeting Day.
During Wednesday’s selectboard meeting, Town Clerk Anna Bourdon indicated there was support for the measure in the community.
“The attitude from the community is they want to vote absentee. We’re getting requests already,” she said.
On Tuesday, Scott made the announced signing the bill into law during the state’s bi-weekly press conference updating the public on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The law, which originated in the House as H.48, gives towns the ability to push back the date of their annual town meeting, and allows towns to require town clerks to mail ballots to all active registered voters in the town.
Earlier this month, Vermont’s Joint Fiscal Committee agreed to commit $2 million from what’s left of Vermont’s share of the CARES Act to help offset towns’ election costs. Money from the appropriation can be used by towns and school districts to cover the cost of purchasing blank Australian ballots and other printing and mailing expenses.
The bill also authorizes the Secretary of State’s Office to provide all necessary guidance to town clerks and election officials on how to conduct a safe election. Secretary of State Jim Condos on Wednesday issued a directive for municipalities, including expenses for which towns can seek reimbursement, and additional measures that can be employed to increase safety and reduce exposure to COVID-19.
State officials are urging towns like St. Albans City and Town, which use Australian ballots, to mail ballots to all voters, so as to avoid lines and crowds at polling places.
“We’ve asked so much of others during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is our opportunity to step up and meet the challenge to provide a safe and accessible way to vote for Town Meeting Day,” said Bourdon in a statement.
