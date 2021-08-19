ST. ALBANS TOWN — Next week, work will begin on the site of the new town hall at 398 Georgia Shore Road.
A groundbreaking is set for Thursday, Aug. 26 at the site on 398 Georgia Shore Road, a little over five months after voters approved the project on Town Meeting Day in March. The groundbreaking was delayed a month due to supply and labor delays, as well as soil conditions that needed to be reinforced to avoid settling incorrectly once the structure is built, Johnson said in a previous interview.
The new hall envisioned by town officials would see a single-story, 13,000-square-foot building placed on a property near Georgia Shore Road. The total project cost is roughly $4.5 million — $2 million to be paid with cash on hand, and $2.5 million to be borrowed on a 15-year loan.
“It’s a symbol of progress, something we can be proud of to call our new home,” said Town Manager Carrie Johnson on Tuesday. “It will mean easier access for taxpayers.”
The Town purchased the land at across Wharf Street from the old DPW site on Georgia Shore Road for $200,000, earlier this year. The project will take approximately eight to 10 months to complete, Johnson said, and officials said the hall would be open for business by next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.