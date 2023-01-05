ST. ALBANS TOWN — The two St. Albans Town Selectboard members up for re-election next March — Chair Jonathan Giroux and Brendan Deso — jointly announced the launch of their respective re-election campaigns this past Wednesday, Jan. 4.
“The town is at a critical juncture and after careful consideration, we believe the current selectboard is primed to make significant progress in the next few years” Giroux said in a statement released this week. “The town is in the middle of a new manager search, exploring options for ARPA funding, and we’re working on other strategic projects – and that all leads us to believe the continuity of the board is critical.”
“We’ve accomplished a lot over the past few years and are heading in the right direction.” Deso added. “With the new town hall and department of public works facility complete, the next selectboard will be able to focus on planning and implementing infrastructure and recreation projects that’ll keep our community growing. We’re focused on making sure the town capitalizes on all the new funding sources available to improve the quality of our water and expand our infrastructure.”
Deso was elected to the selectboard in 2017, and he served as chair for three years from 2019 to 2022 prior to Giroux taking the seat. Deso, a licensed real estate broker, is the owner of a small business in Franklin County that specializes in affordable residential housing development. He lives with his wife and one-year-old son, Elliot.
Giroux has served since 2020, and he was elected chair in 2022. A licensed master plumber by trade, Giroux is also a business owner in St. Albans. He is married, and his son Roman is a student at SATEC.
