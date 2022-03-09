ST. ALBANS TOWN — A new selectboard is now serving the Town of St. Albans, and members nominated new people to its leadership positions on Monday night.
The board also launched an initiative to review its policies and ordinances.
Jonathan Giroux was selected as its new chair, replacing Brendan Deso.
“I’d like to use my very first motion in almost three years now to nominate my good friend and a very dedicated selectboard member for the last two years, Jonathan Giroux to be our chair for this year,“ Deso said at the beginning of the meeting.
Bryan Deslauriers was approved as the selectboard’s vice-chair, which had previously been filled by Jessica Frost.
As for the new makeup of the board, Jack Brigham and Jeff Sanders are this year’s new faces after winning their elections on Town Meeting Day. They replaced Frost and Erin Creley’s after the two declined to run for re-election.
As for Monday’s meeting, the selectboard’s agenda was relatively sparse, but the selectboard did discuss an initiative to start reviewing the town’s many policies and ordinances.
“So I was thinking probably like two a meeting,” Giroux said. “We can review it and put it in our packets. And then we can discuss it.”
Any proposed amendments to policies could then be changed via simple motion by the board. Changes to ordinances, however, would require a more drawn out approach that includes a 45-day appeals process.
As part of the work, the board reviewed its own rules of procedure on Monday night. They approved the document with amendments after fixing a few typos.
“This will be the best informed selectboard for a long time. If we do this, we all will have to stay around for a long time,” Deso said.
For their next document review, Deso suggested taking a look at the capital program and budget policy held by the town, as well as its impact fee ordinance. He said he had received a few calls asking about how the policies work together to collect impact fees for the municipality.
The town selectboard last reviewed its impact fee ordinance back in 2020 after receiving reports that its ordinance related to sidewalks had discouraged residential development.
“I think that one’s going to be tough because the impact fee ordinance was one of the recent ones we’ve gone through,” Deso said.
Other items considered during Monday’s meeting included consideration of a fee waiver for the St. Albans Town Educational Center Bay Park Summer Camp, a short discussion on what positions are open for spring board appointments and an examination of the town’s approach to accepting sponsorships for bay park events.
The next meeting of the St. Albans Town selectboard meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on March 21.
