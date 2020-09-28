ST. ALBANS — In the interest of furthering economic development in the Franklin County and the St. Albans area, along with potentially saving money, St. Albans Town Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso visited the St. Albans City Council at its last meeting and made four proposals.
Mayor Tim Smith said Monday that while there has been some discussion of the proposals, there has not yet been any forward movement.
The Messenger has outlined them below.
#1 Joint economic development task force“To provide a pragmatic and comprehensive approach to how we look at and create policies that affect our local economy,” Deso proposed creating a joint economic task force made up of an equal number of representatives from the city and town.
He proposed asking the task force to identify “hurdles that small and large businesses in St. Albans are consistently jumping over when interacting with our two municipalities.” Once identified the task force would then make proposals to the city and town about how those hurdles might be overcome.
Once that work is complete, Deso had a list of other items the task force could look at such as workforce training and attracting Canadian visitors.
Deso suggested that the council agree to have the mayor and city manager work with their counterparts in the town on a concrete proposal for the task force, after which the council and selectboard would meet to create it.
#2 Greater inter-municipal cooperation
Deso proposed bringing leadership of local municipalities together to look at ways they could save on fire, police and ambulance services, as well as public works, by working together.
“I understand that the discussion of regionalizing services will be a difficult one — but it’s a conversation we have to have,” Deso said. “The cost of our housing is too high, and we need to do our part and work together with our neighbors to make sure we’re not collecting 10 cents more in taxes than we absolutely have to.”
He acknowledged that many municipal staff have already found ways to work together informally, but that those efforts could be formalized and expanded.
It might also be a way to create a vehicle for applying for regional grants, he suggested.
#3 Municipal clean water groupSeveral Franklin County towns are impacted directly by poor water quality in Lake Champlain. Deso suggested those communities form a coalition to lobby for projects and funding.
“We have to identify regional goals, communicate those goals to the state, and apply political pressure as needed to achieve the funding we so desperately need,” Deso said, adding that existing advocacy groups should also be included.
#4 Recreation and pedestrian infrastructure
Deso’s final proposal was for the creation of a working group to look at possible investments in recreation and pedestrian infrastructure.
Once a new town hall is complete, the town will be able to shift its focus, and dollars, to other forms of infrastructure, he said.
“Those investments will include recreation and pedestrian infrastructure,” Deso said. “We’ve seen how other municipalities and counties in and around our state have emphasized and invested in their natural and man made recreation assets. We’ve seen the revenue and growth that has often accompanied those investments.”
He proposed the working group identify a major recreation project which would benefit both the city and town. In his presentation, Deso specifically referenced a multi-use path connecting recreation areas in the two communities.