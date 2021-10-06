ST. ALBANS TOWN — In a move towards adding another public asset to the Town of St. Albans, the selectboard took the first step needed to re-develop its former department of public works garage.
The 2.2-acre plot currently houses materials needed for the construction of the new town hall, but the town selectboard voted on Monday to apply for a state grant that would get the ball rolling on transforming the spot into a public boat ramp.
“It's a public space. We're thinking of some sort of lake access,” Corey Parent, the town's director of operations, said. “It would be nice to get some green space built back in.”
If approved by the state, the municipal planning grant would secure $17,500 for the project's planning stages. Parent said the funds would be utilized to hire a consulting firm to provide the initial drawings and timeline for the project.
The actual build, however, is most likely years down the line. The state grant itself is highly competitive, and if selected, the selectboard would still need to consider if the proposed lake access project is right for the space.
“We did a community survey a couple years ago, and people wanted to see that turned into a boat launch,” Parent said. “It's an opportunity needed to figure out the planning for that.”
The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development municipal planning grant offers roughly $600,000 annually to municipalities across the state. The City of St. Albans secured $22,000 from the fund in 2021 to create a tool that used development data to guide future regulations.
If awarded, planning documents would also allow the town to seek better grant opportunities to fund the actual construction in the years to come, Parent said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.