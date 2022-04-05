ST. ALBANS TOWN — A survey released by the Town of St. Albans meant to gauge the effectiveness of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office returned good data in March.
In his report to the St. Albans Town Police Advisory Committee, director of operations Corey Parent reported that the town received 770 police surveys from residents after the town decided to include the survey with Town Meeting Day ballots sent out in the mail.
To track the results and record the data, the town expects to utilize the work of an intern from UVM to do the statistical work needed to compile the information by next month.
“We’ll do our best to get it all in a spreadsheet and presented in a manner that’s easier for us to digest and look at the holistic number of things,” Parent said to the Police Advisory Committee during its March meeting.
This is the second police survey sent out by the town since contracting with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office this summer. The first returned 94 results.
“Overall, I think there’s going to be a lot of feedback, and I saw everything from ‘They do a great job’ to ‘They don’t,’” Parent said.
In regards to the quality of the data, advisory committee member Danielle Houle Charbonneau asked about how the survey phrased certain questions to ensure the town is getting relevant race data.
Parent said he heard some negative feedback about the question asking residents to identify race, and some residents refused to take the survey because of the question on the grounds that they didn’t see a need for it. Either way, he said the feedback will be helpful when the town re-examines survey question phrasing.
The St. Albans City Police Advisory Board did not meet in March.
