ST. ALBANS TOWN — Facing down a to-do list of stormwater improvement projects that will take more than a decade to complete, the St. Albans Town selectboard voted Monday to find a new way – outside of stormwater fees – to pay for them.
St. Albans Town first set up its stormwater utility in 2020 as a way to collect additional fees from residents and build out stormwater infrastructure meant to reduce algae blooms in Lake Champlain. Three years later, the selectboard is second-guessing the move after heavy rainfall overwhelmed existing infrastructure and set off a major cyanobacteria bloom in the lake.
“We spend all this money on this stormwater,” Selectboard member Jack Brigham said. “And we get an event like last month, where every sewer plant in the state runs over. There's your phosphorus – whatever you've tried to reduce – go right through the roof. It’s just like trying to pedal up the river without a paddle.”
With this fiscal year’s stormwater budget already approved, the board gave themselves until next year to find a new funding source. The lone “nay” vote was cast by board member Brendan Deso.
Floodwaters from French Hill
Stormwater fees have become a contentious issue for the St. Albans Town selectboard in recent months as they contend with pushback from neighborhoods heavily affected by July’s heavy rainfalls.
Basically, a number of properties in the Stevens and Ruggs Brook watersheds weren’t adequately developed to deal with heavy stormwater events when first constructed, leading to decades of washouts and flooded basements.
The development on Tanglewood Drive is one the best examples. Installed in 1990 by developer David Goodrich, newspaper articles from that time cite disagreements between selectboard members and representatives from Northwest Developers as the company pushed the development forward.
“The state tells us to get a retention pond or we don’t get their permit. Now you guys tell me no permit if we have a retention pond. We’re being put in a heck of a soup,” Northwest legal representative Todd Taylor said in 1990.
The neighborhood was built anyway. Flooding of the neighborhood has been a consistent theme since, showing up in newsprint as early as 1993 and again in 2001 as residents took concerns to the board.
Whatever infrastructure fixes were applied during those past flooding events have also failed to eliminate water flow moving through the neighborhood today, leading to the present selectboard’s conundrum.
“I don’t want to spend half a million bucks, and then have the first storm come in here and everything's overflowing, and (residents) are saying ‘what the heck did you guys do?’” public works director Dave Allerton said.
After looking at the water flow in the area, Allerton said runoff from French HIll comes down and is funneled past I-89 right onto two heavily affected properties in the Tanglewood development, and during the storm, an undersized culvert had backed up, creating a small pond that Allerton had at first assumed was a catch basin.
After hearing from Allerton, the selectboard agreed that something needs to be done to help the residents of Tanglewood, but board members were hesitant about using stormwater fees to do the work. With most property owners – outside of farmers – paying into the pot and only a few directly benefiting, board members noted that it would be unfair to add another fee onto property owners when multiple public entities are already raising taxes on them.
“I don’t mind the ordinance. It’s the funding mechanism that I don’t like,” board member Jeff Sanders said. “Why wouldn’t we just use (local option tax) money for that? That, to me, seems to be way more equitable than a property fee.”
Sanders also recommended potentially using American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay for stormwater improvements. The town secured roughly $1.9 million from the federal source. It also collects roughly $1.1 million annually through its local option tax.
The remaining stormwater projects in the queue are estimated to cost $3.5 million.
After discussing the topic, Sanders made the motion to stop using stormwater fees next year completely and tasked the town with finding an alternative.
Brigham seconded the motion.
“I’m going to second that motion because we need to figure this out,” Brigham said. “I don’t think the end game was fully thought out. We got to know where we’re going. We can’t just keep piling up money and not putting it to good use when you got other funds just sitting there too.“
State disagreements
State officials from the Agency of Natural Resources, ran into some pushback from the town selectboard during the board’s Aug. 15 meeting when board member Brendan Deso asked for a stronger promise from the State of Vermont to help with funding stormwater projects.
The ask, however, didn’t seem to make it to Montpelier, nor did it rally support from other towns permitted through the state’s MS4 program, which regulates municipal stormwater. Allerton said he had sent off an email to other Vermont urban centers –- mostly in Chittenden County -– to gauge their opinions about program costs and heard crickets as a response.
Deso suggested that the town, however, could work to rally support around the cause to see if the state would be willing to pay more.
Recognizing that the high cost of living is getting tougher due to higher taxes, he said St. Albans Town and other municipalities dealing with stormwater could ask for help to keep fees lower, and if the state disagrees, they could go a different route completely, using available funds to tackle the biggest projects – like Tanglewood and Clyde Allen Drive – and ignoring the rest of the projects in its phosphorus control plan.
“Beyond that, the only time the Town of St. Albans gets involved in stormwater, as far as we’re concerned, is when a private property owner tells us we were dumping a ton of public water on them,” he said.
Deso disagreed, however, with the suggestion of dipping into ARPA or LOT funds, which are collected locally through sales tax. More likely than not, those funds will be designated for future projects, and diverting them to stormwater could slow down other town initiatives.
During the vote, he ended up being the singular “no” vote on the motion.
Board member Jonathan Giroux said the board still could change its mind. With the latest motion, the town will be looking for funding alternatives, and if none can be found, they can vote to continue with the stormwater fees when the board discusses its next upcoming budget this fall.
“We can still amend it and decide how we’re going to fund it and at what percentages we’re going to take from where. It’s not a concrete motion,” he said.
Moving forward, St. Albans Town still has a few months to decide if it’ll be able to completely nix stormwater fees for its residents. Town Manager Sean Adkins said there would be some readjustments required to deal with the revenue shortfall, and there’s already some funding coming out of the stormwater fund to pay for a staff member and any other work currently associated with the town’s stormwater utility.
