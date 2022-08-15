ST. ALBANS -- After news broke last week that the Franklin County Sheriff candidate, Capt. John Grismore, is under investigation, reactions are still coming down the line.

Both Franklin County political parties have already called for Grismore to step down, but local communities contracted with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, such as the Town of St. Albans, are still waiting for the results of the investigation.

Citing the town's inaction, the chair of the Town of St. Albans’ Police Advisory Committee, Dr. Jennifer Williamson, resigned from her seat Monday morning.

When news of the video broke last week, Williamson said she called for a September meeting to address concerns about local policing, but said the suggestion was “met with hostility” from Town Manager Carrie Johnson.

“​​Now here we are with the heir apparent of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the only nominee on the ballot to replace retiring Sheriff (Roger) Langevin, kicking a citizen repeatedly. And I cannot sit back and say nothing in a useless committee,” Williamson said in her resignation letter.

Town Manager Carrie Johnson declined to comment until she could find consensus with the selectboard on how they wish to address Williamson’s resignation. The group meets Monday nights, after the Messenger’s press deadline.

While Grismore’s video spurred her decision, Williamson’s letter also addressed the operations of the police advisory committee. Once on the board, Wiliamson said it was difficult to push initiatives forward and get the information necessary – such as statistics and monthly check-ins – to examine the actions of the sheriff’s office.

As meeting minutes show, the sheriff’s office has provided some statistics to the committee, but they haven’t been as thorough as initially requested.

State Sen. Corey Parent (R-St. Albans), who was then working as the town’s operations director, was the staff member assigned to work with the committee.

He told the Messenger that Williamson didn’t take the initiative to add new agenda items when given the chance, and her motives are political.

“[Committee members] have a chance to edit the agenda or not. She never included any other topics on the agenda,” Parent said.

This summer, the committee has not held any meetings due to lack of town staff. Parent left the town in May.

After the three-month gap, Williamson said she requested a meeting in September to talk about Grismore's investigation, but said the town had no interest.

“I foolishly thought this position could be leveraged in a way to help keep our townspeople safe,” Williamson wrote in the letter. “I was convinced after speaking with the Chairs of other such committees in similar towns, that we would be a group that could foresee problems and take action to prevent it. … ​​But month after month, Corey Parent, a hired employee by the Town, controlled the meeting, through subversion.”

Parent said it’s often a normal process to have staff available during government meetings, pointing to elected bodies such as school boards and state legislatures that regularly utilize staff members to administrate.

“I think it’s bad practice not to have staff,” he said.

The City of St. Albans Police Advisory Board regularly holds its meetings with no designated city employee present, but the St. Albans Police Chief Maurice Lamothe has attended in the past to talk to and hear from the board’s members.

After leaving the committee behind this week, Willilamson said she hopes to be able to do more to encourage good policing tactics without it.

“Clearly the intended purpose of this community-led committee was to be a propaganda churning machine, an empty shell with no capacity or authority to impact the concerns of negative and violent policing in our community,” she said in the letter.

Williamson’s resignation joins a number of difficulties that the Town of St. Albans has encountered this past summer.

Parent, who effectively worked as the town’s number 2 administrator, resigned in May. The town’s public works director – the administrator of its largest department – resigned Aug 4, and the town’s future sheriff is now under investigation due to the released video.

Johnson said the selectboard will be discussing public works Monday night, but the town will not be commenting on Grismore as his actions are still under investigation.