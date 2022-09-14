ST. ALBANS TOWN — St. Albans Town Manager Carrie Johnson announced her future retirement this past Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Johnson said she had been planning to retire since she renewed her town manager contract with the town back in 2019, and now, it’s time to start preparing for the next stage.
“My thought process in 2019 was I’d like to retire while I’m young and healthy to enjoy it. My contract expires in 2023, and it seemed a natural end to my tenure here,” she said. “It’s time to pass the baton.”
As the town enters its budget planning process, Johnson said she hasn't had time to think about how she’d like to use the additional free time that comes with retirement, but she’s considering potentially opening up a small consulting business to work part-time.
In the meantime, she’ll be leading the town administration until September 2023, when she’ll officially leave the position.
Some goals in the next year include wrapping up the new town hall project by this fall, finding replacements for several open town positions and helping the administration through the transition to a new manager.
“We hope there’s a simple, easy, predictable transition, and we hope there’s some overlap so everyone feels comfortable,” she said.
The administration has already released a request for proposal to bring in a qualified consultant able to push forward a search for Johnson’s eventual replacement. The goal, according to a town press release, is to have a candidate working as deputy town manager alongside Johnson to acquaint the new hire with the town’s responsibilities and departments before she leaves.
As for the other open positions with the town, Johnson said the administration will be looking strategically at its personnel situation as it confronts labor shortages in the market.
In the last six months, the town’s director of operations, public works director and stormwater coordinator have resigned.
To do the strategic personnel work, the town hired Forty-four Seven Strategies, the consulting firm of the town’s former director of operations Corey Parent, to determine ways to streamline operations while keeping costs affordable to taxpayers.
The town announced Parent’s interim replacement, Al Voegele, in August.
The municipality has also contracted with the engineering firm, EIV Technical Services, to help fulfill the duties of its stormwater utility. The town’s prior stormwater coordinator, Emmalee Cherington, left this past month to take a public works job in Middlebury.
“In the end, the taxpayer wins and the [stormwater] utility continues to operate,” Johnson said.
Meanwhile, the search for the town’s new public works director continues.
Johnson was first hired with the Town of St. Albans as town manager back in 2012. She worked as town administrator with the Town of Georgia for eight years prior to being hired by the local municipality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.