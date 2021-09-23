ST. ALBANS TOWN — The Town of St. Albans Police Advisory Committee wants to know: “What are your thoughts on policing services in the Town of St. Albans?”
Tasked by the Town’s Selectboard, the committee officially released this month its first in a series of surveys meant to gauge public’s opinion on the town’s policing services.
On July 1, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was instituted as the town’s official policing agency. Previously, St. Albans City Police Department patrolled the town.
The survey will help the town get a baseline understanding of people’s reaction to the change.
“The Selectboard asked that we survey the community twice a year as part of our charge. This is our first attempt,” Corey Parent, the town’s director of operations, told the Messenger Wednesday, Sept. 22.
The committee expects to release at least two policing surveys each year — one in September and one in March. Over time, the data and its trends should give the town a better understanding of the quality of its police services, Parent said.
Outside of the survey, town residents have opportunities to comment on the quality of the town’s policing through the normal monthly meeting of the Police Advisory Committee.
The committee, which consists of seven members and was restructured in December 2020, provides the Selectboard with recommendations on how Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin and his team can implement unbiased, evidence-based and community-minded policing services. The committee reviews relevant data and listens to community voices.
The annual surveys will play a role in what the committee recommends going forward.
The first survey asks residents to rate the extent to which the Franklin County Sheriff’s office practices community policing and to identify what they think are greatest crime problems in town.
The survey also asks residents’ opinions on how officers interact with the general public.
Those interested in filling out the survey can find it on the town’s website —stalbanstown.com, or directly here. Some residents may also find the survey in their email inboxes sometime in the next month.
“Because we’re going to do it twice a year, we’re really trying to look at the change over time,” Parent said. “With the first one, the sheriff’s department just took over in July, so it’s relatively new for folks. But the trends will be the biggest thing to watch.”
