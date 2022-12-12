ST. ALBANS TOWN — The Town of St. Albans has officially launched its search for its next town manager. Current Town Manager Carrie Johnson announced this fall that she would retire at the end of her contract in summer of 2023.
“We’re thankful for the work Carrie has done over the past decade for the Town,” Selectboard Chair Jonathan Giroux stated. “The Town is in a great position for a dynamic leader with vision to come into and take our community to the next level.”
The candidate profile and job posting can be found on the Town website: www.stalbanstown.com/residents/employment_opportunities/index.php
An excerpt of the profile states, “This is a unique opportunity if you’re a current Town Manager, Administrator, or interested in such a position. The Town is graced with the largest grand list and population in Franklin County, Vermont. With a brand-new Town Hall and a Public Works Facility completed in 2020. No debt supported by property taxes, this community is ready for a leader with vision and a track record of execution to come and help take us to the next level.”
The Town of St. Albans hired a collaboration effort of Forty-Four Seven Strategies, LLC and Brigham, LLC to help search after a competitive RFP process.
Starting salary for the position is $100,000 to $125,000 DOQ +/- depending upon qualifications and experience. Excellent benefits package. Residency is strongly preferred. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and contact information for five professional references by February 1, 2023, online to Corey Parent and Alex Brigham at corey.parent@gmail.com and brighamllc@outlook.com, respectively.
Questions regarding recruitment should be directed to Corey Parent at 802-370-0494 or Alex Brigham at 802-999-0939.
The Town of St. Albans provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.
