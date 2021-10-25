ST. ALBANS TOWN — To highlight community service, the Town of St. Albans is looking for recommendations of people to place on its Wall of Honor.
Officials installed the first iteration of the honor wall four years ago on town hall’s first floor, near the Cherry Street entrance. Town Manager Carrie Johnson said the new town hall, when it’s built, will have an updated area for the wall. It will recognize the service of deceased residents who have supported the town in some capacity for at least five years.
Individuals may be chosen if they have served as elected or appointed officials. The town will also recognize those who have provided volunteer service to the town, local human service organizations and public safety services.
Residents may also qualify for the honor wall via “unique heroism.”
“I think it's important to reflect once a year, to honor a person who gives time and energy to the town,” Johnson said.
Four people have already been recognized on the town’s honor wall: Steve Weschler, Eleanor Goodrich, Bob Johnson and Frank Montagne.
Weschler served on the town’s design review board and worked in its assessor’s office. Goodrich served as its town clerk and treasurer. Johnson held positions on the selectboard and the design review board as well as served as its Northwest Regional Planning Commission representative, and Montagne spent years as the town’s selectboard chair.
The town is currently accepting nominations for next year’s honoree, who will be chosen by a committee of seven town representatives and two members of the public.
Nominations are due Jan. 15. The selected individual will then be recognized and awarded the designation at the Town’s Volunteer Dinner held in mid-April 2022.
Those interested in nominating someone should include a background check and background interviews with people who knew the nominee’s character as part of the nomination.
Nomination forms can be secured by contacting the town manager’s office at (802) 524-2415.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.