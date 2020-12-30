ST. ALBANS TOWN — There’s a new zoning administrator in town.
The St. Albans Town Selectboard announced last week that Megan Sherlund was appointed to the position after an “extensive search.” Sherlund began working in the position on Dec. 14.
Sherlund replaces longtime zoning administrator Becky Perron. The zoning administrator is responsible for enforcing the town’s zoning bylaws and state law, and staffing the Development Review Board.
“We are excited to have Megan join our team,” said Town Manager Carrie Johnson in a prepared statement. “Not only does she bring the technical skills and experience needed to the Zoning Administrator role, but she also has extensive customer service experience that will serve our residents well.”
When reached by phone Tuesday, Sherlund said she is “super excited” by the opportunity and developments going on in the town.
“St. Albans is such a great community,” Sherlund said in a prepared statement. “I’m excited about this role and looking forward to helping the residents and businesses of St. Albans Town.”
Sherlund comes to St. Albans from Ohio, where she has nearly a decade of government experience in zoning and as director of Parks & Recreation for the village of New London, Ohio. Sherlund has a bachelors degree in planning from the University of Cincinnati and is joined in Vermont by her husband and two children.
“Having Megan join our staff helps bring our administrative team back to full strength. Megan helps us head into 2021 ready to keep St. Albans Town the engine of economic growth of Franklin County,” said Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso.
