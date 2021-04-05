Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS MUCH OF WESTERN AND SOUTHERN VERMONT... * AFFECTED AREA...In Vermont, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden, Western Addison, Orange, Western Rutland and Windsor counties. * TIMING...The lowest relative humidity values and strongest winds will occur today between Noon and 7 PM. * WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s. * Impacts...Because of the dry fuels, low relative humidity, and gusty winds any fires that do start will have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that dangerous fire weather conditions are expected due to the combination of gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. &&