ST. ALBANS TOWN/GEORGIA – The selectboards of St. Albans Town and Georgia have both endorsed their involvement in a landmark national lawsuit challenging the leading manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids for their role in the opioid crisis.
Georgia and St. Albans initially joined the suit, a class-action lawsuit involving thousands of litigants from across the U.S., as default members of what a federal judge designated a “negotiating class” potentially including every municipality in the U.S.
When a federal judge in Ohio approved creating a negotiating class earlier this year as a part of the class action suit, he approved automatically adding every municipality in the U.S. in order to, in the words of Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan in a letter to municipalities, “efficiently address” claims alleged in the growing class action suit.
Both Georgia’s and St. Albans’s selectboards responded to Donovan’s letter with unanimous votes in favor of their towns’ continued participation in the suit’s negotiating class during regular meetings earlier this month.
The St. Albans Town selectboard voted Monday to continue their involvement as default members in the suit, with board members citing both the scope of the crisis as well as the monetary costs the opioid epidemic had placed on the town in the form of policing.
“This is a major crisis, not only in the United States, but in St. Albans City and Town,” said St. Albans Town selectperson Al Voegele.
“I think that, in order to sue somebody, you should be able to prove harm, and usually harm in the world of court battles ends up being money,” St. Albans Town selectboard chair Brendan Deso said. “We’re spending $115,000 a year on a street crimes unit, and a lot of it’s opioids.”
The board asked town staff to pen a letter to Donovan’s office endorsing St. Albans Town’s involvement.
The Georgia selectboard likewise unanimously approved penning a letter saying the town would opt into the lawsuit, agreeing 4 – 0 on the town’s involvement during the board’s Nov. 11 meeting. Selectperson Tara Wright was absent during that meeting and unable to vote.
“There may be some additional monies from the state that could come from this,” Georgia selectboard chair Matt Crawford said during the meeting.
“Why would we not want to?” Georgia selectperson Steve Lamos said before making a motion to send a letter to the attorney general’s office in support of the suit.
Municipalities have the option of opting out of the suit ahead of a Nov. 22 deadline and, should a municipal government take no action, it will then be considered a litigant in the suit.
Once involved, municipalities will no longer need to file their own cases in court or hire their own attorneys to seek damages in the already massive consolidated opioid suit, now dubbed the National Prescription Opiate Litigation (NPOL).
Plaintiffs in the NPOL charge 13 companies, from producers like Purdue Pharmaceuticals to pharmacy chains like Walgreens, for aggressively marketing and downplaying the risks of addictive medications, leading to widespread drug addiction and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 200,000 prescription opioid-related deaths since 1999.
The CDC reported earlier this year that overdoses resulting from opioid abuse kill around 130 people a day in the U.S., and estimates from the National Institutes of Health have placed the costs of the epidemic in the tens of billions of dollars.
The City of St. Albans previously filed a suit against the host of manufacturers and distributors cited in the NPOL for damages resulting from the opioid epidemic, making the city the first Vermont municipality to join.
In his letter to municipalities informing municipalities of their default inclusion in NPOL, Attorney General Donovan recommended Vermont’s towns and cities remain involved, writing, “you can participate in the potential fruits of a settlement without having to file a lawsuit, hire attorneys, and most important incur additional attorneys’ fees and costs.”
“We believe Vermont cities and towns should seriously consider joining the Negotiation Class because it provides away to participate in recent efforts to settle on-going litigation against the manufacturers, distributors, and large pharmacies that created the opioid epidemic,” Donovan wrote.
According to an allocation model based on population and designed by litigants in the NPOL, should federal court side with the plaintiffs and award hypothetical damages of $1 billion, St. Albans Town would receive $11,167 and Georgia would receive $3,922.
Experts expect the suit could result in damages well into the billions of dollars.
Those allocations would follow using 15 percent of awarded damages to create a “Class Members’ Special Needs Fund” to cover legal fees and provide relief for local impacts of the opioid epidemic not covered by an individual community’s initial allocation.
Another 10 percent of the settlement would pay for attorneys’ fees.
Should a defendant propose a settlement, the members of the negotiating class would be allowed to vote on accepting the settlement. Acceptance would require positive votes from a supermajority of voting participants in the negotiating class, meaning that 75 percent of those communities who vote on the settlement would have to approve the settlement.
NPOL is separate from the lawsuit filed earlier this year by Donovan’s office against distributors Cardinal Health and McKesson in Chittenden County Superior Court, and another state suit also filed in Chittenden County against producers Purdue Pharmaceuticals last year.
“It’s less the money issue as it is a check on the pharmaceutical industry,” St. Albans selectperson Voegele said.
“We’re one more town that they can count on,” Deso said. “The number increases by one more.”
Even without the default inclusion of every municipality in the U.S., NPOL – including thousands of litigants from states, counties, municipalities and Native American tribes – was the largest civil action in U.S. history.