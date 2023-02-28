ST. ALBANS TOWN — To update Lake Street, the Town of St. Albans has applied for a transportation grant to study what could be done with the corridor.
As it is now, the street – which is also state Route 36 – functions as one of the major thoroughfares between St. Albans Bay and St. Albans City, and the town selectboard has discussed potentially taking ownership of the road to plan for an eventual update.
The town began negotiations with the state to do so, but the grant, if awarded, would potentially help streamline the process.
Community development director Megan Sherlund said the $97,500 grant would pay for an engineering study examining potential updates to the road. The final study would most likely be at least two years out, but it would examine the potentialities and costs surrounding new streetscapes, stormwater improvements, as well as “multi-modal” possibilities, like sidewalks and bike lanes to allow better access to the bay.
Sherlund said the town will know if it’s received the Better Connections grant by the end of March. If awarded, the town would require a $7,500 match.
“If we don’t get this one, we’ll try the next one,” she said.
The study would also take a look at one of the bay’s more confusing intersections, where Lake Street veers sharply to the right – for drivers approaching the bay – as it intersects with Georgia Shore Road.
Sherlund said the study would also look at potential improvements to the intersection to help drivers maneuver safely while encouraging better pedestrian access for bay residents when walking between the St. Albans Bay Park and businesses surrounding the intersection.
Community input would also be considered during the two-year-long study process, Sherlund said, and if approved, the City of St. Albans would also be included in the project’s steering committee to best understand how proposed changes could affect the city’s portion of Lake Street, where multiple businesses, community service organizations and Holy Angels Church are located.
