ST. ALBANS CITY – This Saturday, the castle-like keep of St. Albans City Hall will be home to all manner of fantastical tabletop adventures, miniature throw-downs and board game bonanzas courtesy of one well-dressed ogre and two Main Street mainstays.
Starting early Saturday morning at 9 a.m., the inaugural Eloquent Ogre, a collaboration between the Eloquent Page and the Frozen Ogre, will bring the trappings of gaming conventions to St. Albans’s downtown.
According to the Frozen Ogre’s Erik Stumpf, the idea for bringing a gaming convention to St. Albans came from his and the Eloquent Page’s Donna Howard’s mutual affection for the kinds of gaming conventions the Eloquent Ogre hoped to emulate.
“There’s a lot of gaming conventions around the country that do board games and miniatures and card games,” Stumpf said. “While it’s way too ambitious to say we’re going to do the full weekend like most of them do, Donna and I, who go to these conventions, said maybe we could do a little mini-convention.”
As such, there’s only one day scheduled for the Eloquent Ogre.
That said, the agenda appears to be a full one for St. Albans’s own mini-convention.
The day starts with the popular Tiny Dungeons, a tabletop role-playing game in the vein of Dungeons and Dragons but thinned into quicker adventures and easier entry for the uninitiated dungeon crawlers.
Stumpf said the Tiny Dungeons games hosted by the Frozen Ogre for St. Albans City School are regularly packed and frequently feature a waitlist.
Other highlights, according to Stumpf, included a roundtable Red Dragon Inn tournament, challenging contestants to be the “last one standing” in a game that pits adventurers against one another in an after-quest mead hall session, and the more adult-oriented Lovecraftian horror of Call of Cthulu and Betrayal at the House on the Hill.
Speaking of mead halls, St. Albans’s own meadmakers Groennfell Meadery will be serving craftier concoctions to adult attendees, complimenting the all-ages catering services of the Maple Leaf Montessori School.
Later that afternoon, things are expected to get a little more random, with a game of Whose RPG is it Anyway?, a riff on the popular improvised comedy of Whose Line is it Anyway?
“It’s like Whose Line is it Anyway? with a Dungeons and Dragons bend to it,” Stumpf said. “People are ‘playing a game,’ but there will be all kinds of reactions from the audience and audiences will be able to throw in a twist.”
For those who just want to sit down and play a game without the commotion of a main event, Stumpf emphasized that the day will be full of casual board games or chances to try something new for newcomers to the gaming fold.
“We have a lot of games that are being demoed or previewed at this event,” Stumpf said. “You can stop by the table, see if it’s something you’re interested in and, if you are, sit down and play! If you aren’t check out something else, because there’s going to be a bunch of other stuff going on.”
Also scheduled throughout the day were regular rounds of card games like Yu-Gi-Oh, Pokémon and Magic the Gathering; questing courtesy of the timeless Dungeons and Dragons; and miniature games like Warhammer and Star Wars Legion.
Stumpf said he and Howard hope the event can be more accessible than some of their weekend-long counterparts held elsewhere in the country.
“Most of the time these game days are not as family friendly,” Stumpf said. “We made sure that we’re running kids’ Dungeons and Dragons and families can come in and just grab a board game and play.”
The event is also set up with vendors planned.
Black Knight Anime, Games & More, the Essex-based storefront built around all things anime and manga – umbrella terms referring to animation and graphic novels from Japan – will be bringing merchandise to city hall, as will chainmail jewelers Wolf’s Den Armory and the steampunk-themed Duchess of Love Jewelry.
The event will also host Doug Shute, a Vermont-based podcaster, YouTuber and licensed referee for Free League games who works under the name Victory Condition Gaming.
Stumpf also said there would be a chance for visitors to be vendors themselves, with tables available for comers and goers to trade their own used board games. “If you have a bunch of board games, you can just rent a table for a couple of hours and see if you can get rid of your old board games or trade with other people,” Stumpf said.
Stumpf said he and Howard were not sure what kind of turnout to expect with the inaugural Eloquent Ogre, only that they hope to draw people from outside the typical core group of gamers and maybe tap the larger, traveling gaggles of gamers and locals who would be new to the gaming world.
Or, really, just anyone interested in giving a round of Ticket to Ride or Dungeons and Dragons a whirl.
“We’re really hoping that people come out and check it out and see what’s going on,” Stumpf said.
For those interested in learning more about the Eloquent Ogre, information is available online at https://www.thefrozenogre.com/minicon.