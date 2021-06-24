The City of St. Albans has been making increasing strides to prioritize inclusion and become more welcoming to all demographics including exploring options around the formation of an Equity and Inclusion Committee.
“It’s helpful to have a group of people who are charged with vetting (inclusivity efforts),” said Neighbors for a Safer St. Albans member Reese Kelly. “Where requests go to them...they have more experience, connection, or a desire to be a part of that...is this reflective of a community? Or is this reflective of an occupation?”
Earlier this month, City Mayor Tim Smith proclaimed June as the City’s official PRIDE month, and proclaimed Juneteenth as an official holiday.
On Thursday, Smith said that while the committee is still in its developmental stages, he is optimistic about its implementation in the future.
“It’s a great first step,” said Neighbors for a Safer St. Albans member Reier Erickson during a phone call. “Juneteenth is important for Black people because it’s a time when we mourn our past, we reflect on our present, and we celebrate our future.”
Around the City the words “All Are Welcome Here” are emblazoned on green banners, but during the City Council meeting on June 14, Erickson and Kelly urged city council members to consider also flying flags specific to marginalized communities.
“There are things that reflect our cultures because that’s what brings meaning to us,” said Neighbors for a Safer St. Albans member Reese Kelly.
Kelly explained that while acknowledging Juneteenth and Pride Month for the first time was important, “The need for a council or committee is to make sure that actions around policies and practices and business operations across the city actually align with the same spirit that went into the proclamations of Juneteenth and Pride Month.”
The idea of the equity committee has gotten positive feedback from both the community and city officials. Erickson said that when he put the proposal on the NSSA Facebook page they quickly got 50 to 60 signatures supporting the idea.
Michael McCarthy and Chad Spooner, two city council members, both expressed support for the committee. In phone calls they each explained that the idea of an equity committee thad come up months ago while the council was working on forming a police advisory board. The consensus at the time was to focus their limited time and resources on the advisory board, but now they can turn to the equity committee.
“I made it pretty clear at the council meeting, I want that on the agenda,” McCarthy previously said, adding that he will be working with the city manager to make sure there’s a proposal for how the equity committee will function ready for their July council meeting.
“And then I think the community should have a chance to weigh in on that initial draft proposal, and we’ll probably actually get the committee put together on like an August, September timeline,” said McCarthy.
Erickson said he has been happy with the council’s response to the call for a committee, and trusts they will implement it, but has some concerns on how that will be done.
“I think the concern that we as a group might have is that they don’t consult with the people who would sit on that committee and, you know, make sure that it actually makes sense,” Erickson said.
Mayor Tim Smith was contacted several times on Thursday but could not be reached for comment.
Community News Service writer Luca Kolba contributed to this report.
