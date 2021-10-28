ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans For the Future will be making St. Albans-themed T-shirts available to downtown shoppers starting the second week of November.
Available in green and lavender, they depict the iconic, oversized St. Albans chair featured in the middle of Taylor Park. SAFF vice chair Emily Richards said she often sees people getting their pictures taken in the big chair, adding that residents often clamor for its return when it's put away every winter.
Jon Young, a local artist who painted the chair, also made the design for the T-shirts.
“We thought it’d be something different. We tried to get something that’s fun and represents St. Albans,” SAFF chair Maureen Brown said.
SAFF is looking to create an updated T-shirt design every year as a fundraiser for the downtown-focused organization, Richards said. Proceeds would help fund downtown events and street decorations, such as the cornstalks seen in the fall and the Christmas lights in the winter.
SAFF has also assumed responsibility for marketing the downtown corridor of St. Albans.
This year, each T-shirt will cost $24. The price could go down next year if supplies become more readily available.
Downtown business owners selling the T-shirts will get a portion of the proceeds for making them available in their stores. SAFF organizers have been reaching out to downtown businesses to see who wants to participate in the program.
Over the next few weeks, SAFF plans to distribute the shirts to local businesses to encourage downtown shopping. Limited quantities are available.
Outside of the new T-shirt design, SAFF will also be selling city logo shirts left over from a past printing.
“We’re excited. It’s going to be a new thing for downtown,” Richards said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.