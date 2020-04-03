ST. ALBANS – A Richford man was arrested in St. Albans Friday for driving while under the influence of drugs and with a criminally suspended license, according to a Vermont State Police (VSP) statement.
According to police, a VSP trooper from the St. Albans Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Sheldon Road near Route 104 around noon Friday and identified the driver as Larry Garrow, 32, of Richford.
According to the state police, Garrow “was operating the motor vehicle with a suspended license criminally.”
Police charged Garrow with driving under the influence of drugs and for driving with a suspended license.
VSP’s subsequent press release did not provide any information regarding Garrow’s DUI charge.
He was cited to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court at the end of June.