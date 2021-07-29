ST ALBANS CITY -- Administrator and certified educator Jamie Seeholzer finally managed to close on the perfect new location of Brightality at 1 Brown Avenue on Wednesday afternoon after five setbacks in the process of closing.
“I started Brightality to fill a gap,” Seeholzer said. “There seemed like there was this loss between social services and education. So I thought ‘why can’t we do both,’ providing a mix of education in a therapeutic setting.”
Who is Brightality?
Seven years ago, Seeholzer started with one student in Essex and provided education for students ages 11-21 and ran the center by herself until 2018, working with students who need Special Education services or who are on a 504 plan and are unable to attend public school both in their homes and at her facilities.
“They might struggle with social and emotional integration...and this is about addressing those needs as well,” said Brightality educator Mitch True. “Brightality works in a way that public schools can’t.”
What’s next?
Until Day One of their school day on September 7, Seeholzer and their staff will be decorating and outfitting the new school, whose original construction culminated in the early 1900s.
Enrollment in Brightality is rolling, and operates at a 1:1 teacher to student ratio up to a 1:5 ratio, according to a release.
