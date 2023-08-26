ST. ALBANS CITY — The new Hard’Ack playground project is well underway. The first phase of equipment arrived and was installed last week by dedicated volunteers.
The Rotary Club of St. Albans is pleased to provide financial support to a new playground at the Hard’Ack Recreation Area. Rotary board member Valdemar Garibay has been instrumental in leading, advising, developing, upgrading, fundraising and installing new playgrounds.
Special thanks to Garibay for his time, energy and resources that are an integral part of this playground project.
Leon Berthiaume, Rotary President, said Rotary is pleased to support this project that will continue to expand the offerings for families and community at Hard’Ack. Playgrounds appeal to all ages, he said because they contribute to the health and wellness of our community.
“I am happy that I can help the community by leading the way in putting in playgrounds,” Garibay said. “Playgrounds support children and families in so many ways such as: making friends, getting physical exercise, learning new skills, to name a few. … I am looking forward to seeing this playground built and being used.”
The Rotary Club has provided financial support to various playgrounds in Franklin County. These playgrounds bring community members and families together. It is a wonderful place to have fun and help children gain self-confidence and increased self-esteem.
Kelly Viens, St. Albans recreation director, said the playground is an exciting addition to Hard’Ack Recreation Area.
“We all know playgrounds are fun – but they are also extremely important to physical, social and emotional development for kids. Play promotes social skills, facilitates group interaction, builds strength and cognitive skills, engages all senses spending more time outside away from technology.”
For more information or to donate, contact Hard’ack Recreation 802-524-1971 or 802-524-1559.
The Rotary Club welcomes you to learn more about the Club by going to its website at stalbansrotaryclub.com, or its Facebook page called: Rotary Club of St. Albans, Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.