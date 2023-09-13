ST. ALBANS — Sept. 9 marked the St. Albans Rotary Club’s Fourth Annual Lucky Ducky drawing at the historic fountain in Taylor Park.
Leon Berthiaume, club president, thanked Karyn Rocheleau for devising and shepherding this Lucky Ducky event over the past four years. This has become another signature event for the Rotary Club. Lucky Ducky was devised as an interactive event for the club to continue to support local charities when the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the annual Home and Recreation EXPO.
During the summers, Rotarians worked the crowds at farmers markets attracting adults and children to buy a duck or take part in the Lucky Ducky raffle drawing.
Berthiaume thanks co-chairs Keith and Cheryl Underwood who helped organize this year’s event.
“It was great to see all the peeps supporting our quak-tastic community! The turn out egg-ceeded my greatest egg-spectations!” Keith said.
Thanks to the many who supported the fundraiser by buying a duck, more than 700 yellow ducks took to the fountain on Sept. 9.
Joe Halko, emcee of the event and President Elect of the Club said seeing all of the ducks in the water surrounding the fountain was “quack” a testament of the support from the local community.
“This egg-steamily important Rotary fundraiser culminated in a quack-tastic drawing where we awarded 15 prizes including the $1,000 grand prize,” Halko said. “The result will be our ability to assist peeps throughout the community as the Rotary Club of St. Albans collaborates with local organizations to address a multitude of needs.”
One of the highlights of the drawing is City Mayor Tim Smith, with waders, armed with a fishing net, sportingly fishing out 15 ducky winners.
First and second winners won cash prizes of $1,000 and $500; third prize $250 and the remaining twelve were $100 cash prizes.
Lucky Ducky has generated more than $60,000 to support donations these past four summers. All net proceeds go to local charities and organizations.
During the event, Halko thanked everyone who visited the Rotary booth this summer at the local farmer’s market at Taylor Park and bought a duck for the raffle, a Quack Pack, or a decorative duck to take home.
“We cannot thank you enough for your participation and we hope to make this event bigger and better next year!” he said
Special thanks to the City of St. Albans for their support and the use of the Fountain.
The Rotary is grateful for this year’s sponsors: Darling Ducks Sponsors: Suncrest Health Care, and A. N. Deringer, along with an anonymous donor. Doting Duck Sponsors: Am Care, Boat Headquarters, Heald Funeral Home, Peoples Trust Company, Dairy Farmers of America, Jolley/SB Collins, and Med Associates. Donor Duck Sponsors: Hickok & Boardman Insurance, Cross Consulting Engineers, Northwestern Counseling & Support Services, Richard Fox Photography, RPM Logos, Senna and Sons Painting, Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, Dominion & Grimm, Ace Hardware, Champlain Insuring, The Village Frame Shoppe, Town of St. Albans, City of St. Albans, and Vermont Tent Company.
Visit the St. Albans Rotary on Facebook, and for more information on the St Albans Rotary please visit stalbansrotary.com. The Rotary Club will be celebrating its 100th anniversary next year. The 30th Rotary Home and Recreation Expo is scheduled for March 2024.
