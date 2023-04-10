Nelly's Pub & Grill sugar shack mac

Left: As well as a plaque, Nelly’s received local maple syrup for having the “Best Maple Menu" in 2022. Right: The fan-favorite Sugar Shack Mac that was served during the month of April at Nelly’s Pub & Grill.

 Courtesy Nelly's Pub & Grill

ST. ALBANS — The Vermont Maple Festival’s 2nd annual Maple Menu contest is now underway.

Now in its second year, the contest features local restaurants and diners competing for the best maple-themed menu item. A total of 12 restaurants in St. Albans are competing this year:

  • Nelly’s Pub & Grill

  • Green Mountain Cafe

  • Off the Rails

  • 14th Star Brewing Co.

  • Kaiju Kitchen

  • The Traveled Cup

  • Catalyst Coffee Bar

  • Red House Sweets

  • Mill River Brewing, BBQ & Smokehouse

  • Mill River Taphouse

  • Maple City Diner 

  • The Drake

Restaurant-goers act as judges in the contest. Once a maple-themed item is ordered from one of the above establishments, diners can vote with a ballot, available at the table, or by request.

At the end of the month, ballots will then be collected and tallied to determine who has the “Best Maple Menu” for 2023. Contest winners will be announced in early May.

The winning restaurant will also receive an engraved wooden plaque to display, along with a gallon of Vermont maple syrup. Last year’s winner was Nelly’s Pub & Grill.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation