ST. ALBANS — The Vermont Maple Festival’s 2nd annual Maple Menu contest is now underway.
Now in its second year, the contest features local restaurants and diners competing for the best maple-themed menu item. A total of 12 restaurants in St. Albans are competing this year:
Nelly’s Pub & Grill
Green Mountain Cafe
Off the Rails
14th Star Brewing Co.
Kaiju Kitchen
The Traveled Cup
Catalyst Coffee Bar
Red House Sweets
Mill River Brewing, BBQ & Smokehouse
Mill River Taphouse
Maple City Diner
The Drake
Restaurant-goers act as judges in the contest. Once a maple-themed item is ordered from one of the above establishments, diners can vote with a ballot, available at the table, or by request.
At the end of the month, ballots will then be collected and tallied to determine who has the “Best Maple Menu” for 2023. Contest winners will be announced in early May.
The winning restaurant will also receive an engraved wooden plaque to display, along with a gallon of Vermont maple syrup. Last year’s winner was Nelly’s Pub & Grill.
