COLCHESTER -- A jet ski collision on Lake Champlain's Malletts Bay yesterday left two people injured.
Colchester Police Department responded to the report of an incident on the bay at 2:35 p.m. Aug. 11. The jet skis were operated by 35-year-old Brian Brady of St. Albans and 32-year-old Joseph Adams of St. Albans.
The passenger of one of the watercraft was identified as 22-year-old Brooke Gilbar of Franklin. She was transported to UVM Medical Center for a leg injury.
According to a press release from Chief Doug Allen, nearby boaters picked up the injured people and drove them to the Bay Harbor Marine where they were met by members of CPD and the Colchester Fire Department.
Allen stated CPD is investigating the cause of the crash, but alcohol does not seem to have been a factor.
CPD was assisted by CFD, Colchester Technical Rescue, Colchester Rescue, Burlington Fire Department and the staff of Bay Harbor Marina.
Allen asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call the department.