With so much uncertainty about public events and activities at the moment, this week's column looks ahead to what's coming up later in the spring and summer.
Register now for:
Cooking with Sarah
Pickled Beets & Dilled Carrots - April 4, 2020 1:00-4:00pm
Preserve the freshness of summer as you learn the art and science of canning. You will discover methods and safety measures to ensure a way to save summer's bounty all year long. In this class we will pickle beets and carrots. Each participant will go home with a jar of each type we prepare and recipes.
Strawberry Jam Making Class - June 27, 2020 2:00-4:00pm
Capture the taste of summer as you discover how to preserve strawberries by making and canning delicious jam. In this class you will learn how to make jam using a method that requires less sugar than traditional recipes. This healthier version captures the flavors and natural sugar of the berries. Each participant will take home 2 jars of jam and recipes.
2020 Phantoms Lacrosse
Lacrosse Sign ups are here!! Sign up for 2020 season. Whether you are new to lacrosse or a seasoned vet, we would love to have you join us for a fun spring at Hard’ack. Phantom lacrosse is a great spring sport and crossover sport for lacrosse, soccer, basketball and more. A fun fast paced game that anyone can play. The season starts at the end of April and runs until the beginning of June. Practices are different days of the week and times of day depending on your age group. Boys and girls options for kids ages 4 years old to 8th grade. Visit our website or give us a call for more information. Members of US lacrosse.
2020 Summer Day Camp
St. Albans Recreation Day Camp provides a safe and fun day of camp for kids in Kindergarten through 8th Grade (kids must have attended one year of kindergarten before they can join us at camp). Our camp provides a range of activities to entice everyone's interest in an atmosphere that reinforces the values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. Campers will enjoy a summer full of nature, water fun, games, field trips, sports, arts and crafts and friendships - old and new.
Great Registration Options! Pick whatever days work for your family with a minimum of 2 days per week. Camp runs from June 22nd – August 21st. Monday – Friday.
No need to pack lunches! St. Albans Recreation Department participates in the Free Summer Lunch Program. If a camper prefers to pack lunch, that's fine, but lunch is provided.
Here's what a typical day looks like:
7:30 a.m. -8:30 a.m. drop off at Barlow Street Community Center
8:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m. Fitness!
9:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Snack & Morning Meeting
9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. - Group Activities
12:00 p.m. - Lunch
12:30 p.m. Walk to Pool
1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Splash the afternoon away at the St. Albans City Pool
3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Pick up at the Playground - St. Albans City School
In most cases, field trips will occur on Fridays and we leave by bus from Barlow St. Community Center at 9:00 a.m. Kids participating in Swim Team need to leave practice a bit early to be ready.
If your camper will be registering for Swim Lessons this summer, please choose the latest lesson option available. Campers will be brought to swim lessons, have lunch there and meet up with the rest of camp when they arrive for the afternoon.
The Recreation Department will transport your child from Swim Team to Day Camp or Swim Lessons throughout the summer. Just remind the staff each morning at drop off if your child has swim lessons or swim team practice.
Swim Lessons
The St. Albans City Recreation Department offers over 35 years of experience and affiliation with the American Red Cross to deliver the best selection and quality of aquatic offerings.Our lessons are under the direction of Dee Christie and Isaac Bashaw which affords us decades of experience and a program of lessons and instructor training setting the bar higher each year. All lessons are taught at our outdoor pool - the St. Albans City Pool located at 99 Aldis Street in St. Albans. There are lots of options for families! We believe we're offering choices that will fit every family's needs and scheduling. We've created several options for day time, evening with several different sessions (visit our website for more information with times and dates). We maintain a very low teacher to student ratio creating a great aquatic experience for all.
Summer Tennis Camp (taught by Dick Bashaw)
Youth Tennis Camp: Tennis Campers will learn the basic fundamentals in stroke production, court movement and footwork skills in a low pressured, yet energetic environment. Most importantly it's all about fun! Camp will run one week Monday - Friday 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Barlow Street Community Center Courts. Tennis Camp is suited to players of all levels. 7/13-7/17
Teen Tennis Camp: This camp will cover all levels of skill and help to build on the skills that the player currently possesses. The main goal of the clinic is to improve each players game. Come join us and improve your game and most of all have fun doing it! Camp will run one week Monday - Friday 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Barlow Street Community Center Courts. Tennis Camp is suited to players of all levels. 8/10-8/14
Adult Tennis Instruction
The week will consist of a progression of strokes. Starting with ground strokes, volleys, lobs, overheads, serve, return of serve, players will also be made aware of doubles strategy, based on supervised doubles play. The main goal of the clinic is to improve each players game. Come join us and improve your game and most of all have fun doing it! Camp will run one week Monday - Friday 5:00 p.m. -6:30 p.m. at the Barlow Street Community Center Courts. Tennis Camp is suited to players of all levels. 7/20-7/24