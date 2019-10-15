What’s going on this week:
Monday – Friday 10/14-10/17 Afternoon Fun — A fun, active afternoon of activities for your kids after school. Grades K-8 Tues-Thurs 3-5:30 (Late pick up available for 6 p.m.) Friday 2-5:30 (late pick up available for 6 p.m.) PreK Tues-Thurs 2-5:30 (late pick up available for 6 p.m.) Fridays NO SCHOOL FOR STUDENTS (In-service) Check out our in-service camps for all day fun!! Barlow Street Community Center
Friday 10/18 – In-service Camp – For kids grades K-8th – From 7:30-4:30 (Early drop off and late pickup are available for an additional fee) — $59 res $79 non-res. Barlow Street Community Center. More information below.
Monday 10/14 — Hula Hooping Cardio & Core with Rachel Whiting 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. Albans City Hall Auditorium $10 res, $15non-res or register by the month and save! Hoops provided
Monday 10/14 Dance & Tumble with Rachel Bilodeau of Studio 3 for 2-3year olds 4-4:30,– see registration info below.
Wed 10/16 – Yoga with Nicole St. Albans City Hall Auditorium 12noon-1 p.m. $10 residents, $13 non-res
Wed 10/16- Dance & Tumble with Rachel Bilodeau of Studio 3 for 3-5 year olds 4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m. – see registration info below.
Thurs 10/17 — Square Dance Lessons & Dancing! 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at City Hall Auditorum — $4 per person, residents, $6 non-res or $10 max per family for residents, $15 max non-res. Both lessons and dancing each evening with some Contra Dancing mixed in as well. All abilities. Singles Welcome! Maple Squares with Steve & Deb Desrosiers.
Saturday 10/19 – Gluten Free Bagels and Muffins Class – Learn to produce your own gluten free bagels and muffins with the help of Sarah Auer. $34 for res $45 for non-res. 1-4 p.m. at the Barlow Street Community Center.
Register now for:
School Vacation and In-service camp – A great place for your kids to hang out when they have days off from school. Our Vacation and In-service day camps are structured much like our Summer Day Camp. Kids are drop off at the Barlow Street Community Center from 7:30 a.m. and stay here until 4:30 p.m. (Early drop off and late pickup are available for an additional fee). Looking for a fun, active day for your kids when they’re off from school? Send them to Vacation Day Camp! The St. Albans Recreation Department provides day camp options on school breaks and teacher in-services days. They’ll have a blast playing games, making new friends (and seeing old ones), making great arts/ crafts, hitting up the movies, going on field trips, and having great entertainment presentations. Dress for the weather because we’ll be spending part of each day outdoors. Pack a good lunch and snacks to keep fueled up for all this fun. Typically field tips occur during longer school vacation weeks. Dates available for camp October in-service (18th), November 1, November Break, December Break, January in-service (2,3), Martin Luther King Day, February Break, March break, March in-service (27th), April in-service (17th) and April Break.
Hula Hooping – Cardio & Core – Mondays starting 9/9/19 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. Albans City Hall Auditorium. Great, fun exercise! Burns 400-600 calories per hour. Melt your stress away! Equipment provided. Instructor: Rachel Whiting Residents $10 per class, $13 non-res. Or register by the month on line and save $$.
Fall Trail Running Series 11/2/19-11/16/19 Saturdays 10:30 a.m. at Hard’ack Recreation Area. $10 per race for residents, $13 non-res or $25 for all 3 races for residents, $33 non-res. Runs organized by Tyler Magnan. All proceeds from these runs benefit improvements to the XC trails at Hard’ack. Never been on ‘em? Now’s the time!
Halloween Home Decorating Contest – 10/29/19 Join us for our Home Halloween Decorating Contest! It’s FREE to sign up your home for a chance to win prizes!! Leave us your address and any specific directions for viewing your entry and our panel of judges will come by on Tuesday, October 29th to take a look! We will start the judging when dusk is set, around 4:30-5:00 p.m.. Your decor can be scary, whimsical, fun, lighted — your imagination is the limit!
Halloween Treat Making Class for Kids & Adults Sunday 10/27/19 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Come make some creepy, crawly, delicious treats to ramp up your Halloween Spirit! We will be making 4-6 different kid (and adult) friendly treats. Each registered participant will leave with a Halloween tray loaded with goodies of their making. Adults are welcome to come help, but there is one tray per paid participant. Everything is supplied. This will be a tree nut free class presented by The Clean Spoon. $20 for residents, $29 for non-residents. Spaces are limited!
Spooky Sprint for Kids – Saturday 10/26/19 at 2:30 p.m. We will be joining forces with the downtown merchants in an effort to make the Saturday before Halloween one to remember. There will be events going on downtown starting at noon and culminating with the Kid’s Spooky Sprint in Taylor Park. Each group will run an age appropriate distance with prizes for all finishers! Fun for everyone! Music will be provided by JAZ Entertainment. Kick off the Halloween Season with an afternoon of great costumes and glowing spirits! Kids Divisions: 3 and Under, 5 and Under, 8 and Under, 12 and Under Please register kids running the Kid’s Scary Sprint and click on “pay on line” at the end of the registration page even though no payment is being made so we’ll have an idea how many little spooky sprinters to expect. :)
Fall Crafts for Gift Giving Wednesday evenings 6:30-8:30 p.m. 10/23/19-11/27/19 Come learn how to make fall and Christmas items for your home or gift-giving. Each week you will learn how to make a new item. Items include decorative pillows, placemats, napkins, table runners, aprons, wall hangings, pot holders and mug rugs(plant mats, candle mats) and Christmas stockings. You supply the materials needed from the class list and we will supply the sewing machines, instruction and motivation. No sewing experience necessary. $200 residents, $250 for non-res.
Nerf Games – Halloween Edition – Wednesday, 10/30/19 5:30-6:30v at St. Albans City Hall Auditorium — The Nerf games program is designed for young players, from grade 2 through 8, to be able to participate in a fun team building environment with specific objectives to build skills such as strategic thinking, respect, honesty, relationship building, helping & sharing in a fun game environment. Players are split on two teams and based on the game type they are asked to then work together to complete the objective of the game with their team. Roles can be formed to accomplish each of the objectives and referee’s are there during these games to help facilitate honesty and to make sure everyone is playing by the rules of the game. $10 for residents, $15 non-residents. Must be pre-registered.
Beyond Basics Dog Training with Deb Helfrich of Gold Star Dog Training Tuesdays 10/29/19-11/26/19 7:15 p.m.-8:15 p.m. at St. Albans City Hall Auditorium – Pre-requisite: Deb’s Basic Dog Class or Instructor approval. This course takes your training to the next level. What’s the next level? Well, that’s the beauty of this class—you decide!! Like many exercise classes that show you various intensity levels of a given exercise, this course shows you various levels of each command or behavior. This permits “perfect fit” training for you and your dog! We teach and use an easy-to-apply, standardized approach to dog training and management that is designed to be useful no matter what level your dog is at with a given command or behavior. The course also continues to build a foundation of manners, training, and social skills. It’s perfect for adolescent and young adult dogs who need help weathering this “teenage” stage in a way that’s constructive and positive. $135 for residents, $155 non-res.