ST ALBANS TOWN -- Soon enough, everyone will be in the pool: on Friday, the City of St. Albans broke ground on the new city pool and construction at Hard'Ack Recreation Center that officials said is slated for completion by May 15 of next summer.
The year-round pool facility is being dug next to the Greg Brown Lodge at the base of the ski hill, across the access road from the dog park in St. Albans Town.
“I can’t wait until it's finished,” Cloud said. “I think this pool is really going to distinguish St. Albans as a community.”
Cloud said the project was born out of a clear and evident need for a larger facility for the hundreds of St. Albans residents who use the pool across from the City School everyday of the season, and which is in desperate need of repair.
Franklin County is also the fastest growing county in the state.
"We know a lot more than we used to about community pools," Cloud said. "We now know that community pools need features like a zero entry for small kids and seniors. You need to have entertainment within the pool area like the slide and the diving board. And your pool works best when it's an anchor as a part of a larger recreational facility. The sum is greater than its parts."
The project
In a vote of 516 to 308 on Town Meeting Day 2021, City voters decided in favor of bonds to support a new City pool to be built at the Hard’ack Recreation Area and $250,000 in improvements to Houghton Park.
The pool was originally proposed as a $5.5 million collaborative project between the Town of St. Albans and the City last year, but the project failed to be passed by voters in the Town when it came down to a vote.
So the City restructured the project slightly and brought construction costs down to pass the project by City voters alone this March.
Cloud said the $5.5 million dollar budget was brought first down to $4.72 million and then up to $4.75 million by cutting down the size of the pool and choosing to keep the access road where it is.
The pool is estimated to come with an annual debt service estimated at $300,000 per year to be paid by the city’s local option tax revenue, officials said.
“The local option tax pays the construction costs and the user fee pays the operating cost,” Cloud said. “We’re recognizing that a pool of this size will be a draw for the whole region...it's not just people living here who will pay for the pool, its people who are working here, shopping here, visiting here.”
Cloud said because of the increases in the cost of materials-- steel and lumber -- the project costs are now up $100,000, and the City will be purchasing some materials in the fall in the hopes that costs will decrease somewhat.
In the meantime, Cloud said the City is working on some private fundraising to help cover the gap.
The Pool
The new pool will be twice the size of the old pool, and will include an exercise and swim racing area, water slide, open area for free swimming, shallow areas, and a two-building check-in and restroom area with a shared roof and walk-through area.
Construction is in collaboration with Cross Consulting Engineers and Arnold and Scangas Architects, officials said.
The annual budget for the facility is $500,000 and fees for City residents are estimated to come to about $5.00 per person in the summertime months when the pool is not enclosed by an inflatable covering.
In the winter, residents are expected to pay $8.00 per person for pool usage, and officials say non-residents will have to pay double the price to use the facility.
Two-hundred fifty thousand dollars are budgeted for an aquatics director and hourly staff for the pool, while $24,000 is budgeted for the annual cost of water chemicals.
In addition, Cloud said the City is investing in an Aquavan, which will shuttle City residents to the pool from pick-up and drop-off points around St. Albans.
“All of that happens next summer,” Cloud said. “The pool will be done May 15, and the planning for the Aquavan is part of next year’s budget process. The idea is that Houghton Park will become a hub and get a lift from the Aquavan up to the pool and kids can bike their way back down.”
What inspired the pool
In marketing the new pool as a regional treasure and having had the experience of having a seasonal pool, a year-round pool was considered as an economically viable option to extend the hours of use.
Cloud said the design for Hard’ack’s newest addition is inspired by the pool at the Smuggler’s Notch vacation resort in Jeffersonville, Vermont.
“During the planning process, what we really wanted is two pools,” Cloud said. “That was a want, not a need. Smuggler’s Notch’s facility provided how you could have a pool in the summer and a covered one in the winter. A $3 million cost change moved it into the realm of possibility: dual-purpose pool.”
The construction of the new pool is also somewhat personal for Cloud, a former collegiate swimmer and father of swimmers.
“There was definitely some familiarity with how important a pool can be for a community,” Cloud said. "Our vision is to make this pool available and accessible. I think people are going to see people from all over the region come and swim there.”
What will happen to the old pool
Though the pool is in use for this summer, it will be filled in and planted with grass to restore the area, Cloud said.
Houghton Park, located off Lowed Welden Street and South Main Street is slated for development as a new community space in the area of the old pool, but final plans are still being considered, Cloud said.
In the running are the installment of a splash pad and overall infrastructure improvements including the reconstruction of the playground equipment, features for multiple ages and a snack bar at the Park and repairs to buildings in the area for event space.
“The existing pool is down by the city school, and that was a big part of that neighborhood,” Cloud said.”So as part of the package we are enhancing Houghton Park in light of the fact that that neighborhood is losing that recreational aspect. There's a planning process underway to determine that investment.”
