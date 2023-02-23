ST. ALBANS — To prepare for the 2024 rollout of an expanded St. Albans Police Department, city officials are stepping up recruitment efforts.
And it seems to be working.
In the latest round of interviews conducted by the department this past week, Police Chief Maurice Lamothe said the department had six pre-certified officers apply to work at the department – a first for his career.
“This is great,” he said. “It’s good to see and we’re going to move on with some of them.”
By the summer of 2024, the police department will need at least four more officers to fulfill the joint policing/water agreement recently signed with the Town of St. Albans.
The agreement effectively ends the contract the town holds with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office – the sheriff’s largest contract – in 2024 and gives the Town of St. Albans more control over the city’s police department in exchange for splitting the department’s budget between city and town residents.
City Manager Dominic Cloud said the agreement should help save dollars in the long run. Nationally, police budgets are expected to creep up 5% annually as costs related to policing increase and instead of adding those extra costs to city taxpayers’ bills, the economies of scale related to a bigger department – created with the town’s buy-in – should soften the impact.
Recruitment, however, has been one of the main unanswered questions regarding the city/town agreement.
The four-page agreement lays out that four more officers will be needed by 2024, but as almost every law enforcement agency in the state struggles to maintain its staffing levels, Lamothe said the city will need to enact a heavier pull to attract more qualified recruits.
“Every agency in the country is, for the most part, looking for officers. So we’re competing. Locally, it’s the same way,” Lamothe said.
To bring in officers, Lamothe said the department recently began a more involved marketing campaign to get the word out about the department. A series of recruitment videos are expected to air in local markets during March Madness basketball games, and the city will be using geo-fencing – a digital marketing tactic – alongside standard online recruitment postings in order to grab the attention of corrections officers and recent graduates.
As for the six pre-certified officers interviewed by the department, Lamothe said he couldn’t say where the candidates came from due to privacy concerns, but he did confirm that they did not all have experience with the same agency.
A few of the candidates are Level III certified and ready to go, Lamothe said, but those with Level II certification, which requires less training hours, will need to attend the academy next August.
“We could technically have some pre-certified officers with us without going to the academy by the end of summer,” he said.
Boards and more boards
The agreement also calls for a reorganization of the secondary boards that advise the town and city on law enforcement, but there’s been a few unanswered questions on how the specifics will play out.
The city and town currently each have their own police advisory body, with the city’s board advising the St. Albans Police Department and the town’s committee currently advising the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
It’s undetermined if the town’s committee will continue in 2024. The next meeting to determine such details is scheduled for this Thursday at 7 p.m.
The new agreement, however, calls for the establishment of another board, the joint police board, which Cloud explained would have an executive function as more of a financial overseer on different aspects of the police budget. The current police advisory boards for both the town and city function closer to the policy level.
As the agreement goes into effect, Cloud said the city plans to start adding more town residents to the city’s police advisory board when current board members leave or retire from the board.
The eventual goal will be to have an equal number of town and city residents working in an advisory role for the city-run department.
“The town is much more than a stakeholder, they’re a true partner in this agreement and that comes with tremendous power but also requires some sharing on our side – not just giving them a seat at the table, but a voice,” Cloud said.
Police board chair Jamie Pinkham expressed some concerns about working with the town after watching how past interactions between the town’s police advisory committee and its selectboard played out.
Dr. Jen Williamson, who attended the city’s police meeting by Zoom, had initially been the chair of the town committee, but she resigned in protest after the town said that it was unable to hold a meeting due to low staffing levels on the administrative level. At the time, the video of then-sheriff-candidate John Grismore allegedly kicking a man in handcuffs was spreading virally online.
Grismore has since been sworn in as Franklin County Sheriff after winning the seat in the November election. He’s been charged with simple assault related to the incident, but he’s pledged to fight the charge after saying that the actions he took were in line with use-of-force incidents that can result from law enforcement activities.
“I would hate to be in a position where we would be sliding back at the same time, but I’m optimistic that it won’t be the case,” said Melinda White, vice-chair of the city board.
