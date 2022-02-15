ST. ALBANS CITY — The St. Albans Police Department has released its 2021 crime statistics.
Overall, numbers for the department are dramatically lower when compared to last year. Calls for service, for example, dropped by more than 2,700 calls year-over-year.
That decrease, however, largely reflects law enforcement coverage changes made by the Town of St. Albans, which canceled its contract with city police and signed a new contract with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after citing cost concerns.
Because of the change, the St. Albans Police Department has a smaller coverage area to respond to, which is reflected in the second half of 2021 statistics. For example, the department responded to 9017 calls for service in 2021. In 2020, that number was 11,764.
Out of 2021's 9017 calls for service, just over 6,900 originated in the city of St. Albans, and 1,617 originated in the town of St. Albans. The remaining calls came from mostly Highgate and few other Franklin County towns.
The number of arrests and "response of resistance" arrests -- also known as use of force incidents -- also went down year-over-year. The department tracked 516 arrests and 30 resistance responses in 2021. In the year prior, the number of arrests were 725 and resistance responses were at 37.
While the change in service created the biggest impact on the department's 2021 numbers, the COVID-19 pandemic also changed daily operations.
“COVID hurt us in a couple different ways,” Police Chief Maurice Lamothe said. “First of which, we didn't do a lot of proactive work. We were trying to be somewhat responsible, meaning that we should be reducing our likelihood of spreading COVID by not doing a lot of car stops.”
With COVID-19 numbers on the decline, however, he said that the department will be reversing the practice.
“Patrol-wise as far as proactive work, we’re going to start stopping more motor vehicles for infractions than we have,” Lamothe said. “Most of 2021, our stops were based on safety …We’re going to start stopping for more traditional car stop issues. Because we got a lot of vehicles running around here now that aren’t inspected, that aren’t registered.”
Use of Force
Out of the 516 arrests done by the St. Albans Police Department, Lamothe reported 30 response to resistance incidents, where officers used some sort of force.
Four of those incidents were repeat offenses by two juveniles. When asked about the particularities, Lamothe said in one case, an officer was immediately assaulted by a the juvenile despite having a crisis worker on scene. In the second case, officers responded to a scenario where a person was actively cutting themselves with a razor blade.
With 30 incidents out of over 9,000 calls reported in 2021, Lamothe said officers have been taking extra risks to keep situations de-escalated, which have resulted in some officers receiving injuries such as bruises and a few cuts.
After prompting from council, he also gave context to the department’s use of force numbers related to firearms and tasers.
The department reported one taser incident, but Lamothe said the officer only showed the weapon and did not actively use it. Similarly, officers displayed their firearms on seven occasions, and Lamothe explained that it’s a normal practice during a felony traffic stop or during a building search.
Reports by Race
The St. Albans Police Department also released arrest and traffic stop data based on race. Out of the 516 arrests reported by the St. Albans Police Department, 30 arrests were of Black people. Additionally, two arrests reported were of people of Indigneous descent, and three were of Asian descent.
Race was also tracked on the 1,186 car stops completed by the department. Using labels used by the police, the traffic stop breakdown by race is 95% White, 1% Asian/Pacific-Islander, 3% Black, and 0.8% Hispanic.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the city of St. Albans population is 93% White.
Internal investigations
The St. Albans Police Department also completed multiple internal investigations prompted by both external and internal complaints. In 2021, they tracked 21 investigations, and 13 were found to be substantiated.
LaMothe gave multiple examples of what kind of scenario may warrant an internal investigation. In one instance, a police officer reported a coworker for not following up on a requested SWAT call. Department policy dictates that follow-ups are made even if officers think a call is most likely faked, and while this call was later found to be fake, the officer was still responsible for not taking the appropriate action.
In the course of the 21 investigations made by the department in 2021, two officers resigned/were terminated from their positions.
While explaining the investigations, Lamothe praised his staff for actively reporting potential mistakes by other officers. Out of the 13 substantiated investigations, eight were prompted by internal complaints made by other officers.
The 2021 annual report can be found directly by visiting the following link: https://www.stalbansvt.com/vertical/sites/%7B6057F00C-4FBC-4942-B5A5-C142459B1038%7D/uploads/2021_CalendarYear_Recap-4.pdf
