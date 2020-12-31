ST. ALBANS — Police are seeking help from the public regarding an incident that took place at Food City Grocery Store early Wednesday morning.
St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) says it responded to the area around 2:52 a.m. Wednesday after an employee called 911. Upon arriving, the employee told authorities that they had entered the store and noticed merchandise had been strewn about and that the ATM machine appeared to have been vandalized.
While officers cleared the building, they reportedly discovered that the business’ alarm wires had been cut and that the video recording system looked like it was tampered with, possibly in an attempt to remove it. SAPD was able to recover the video system and subsequently retrieve footage of the incident.
Police say they believe the offender, or offenders, were still in the store when they noticed the employee pull into the parking lot and start heading inside, at which point they fled from the business.
It’s reported that damage had been caused throughout the store, and staff is still determining what, if anything had been stolen. Video and other evidence was recovered from the scene and was still being processed at the time police sent a Wednesday morning press release.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact SAPD at (802) 524-2166.
