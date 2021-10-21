ST. ALBANS CITY — The St. Albans Police Department has officially moved to its new home at 142 S. Main St.
The police department began operating out of the building Thursday, Oct. 21 — the culmination of a space-finding process that took four years.
“They outgrew [the Lower Weldon building] in terms of size and fit,” City Manager Dominic Cloud said. “It really wasn’t configured for what a modern police department needs to do.”
Over the years, the city made multiple changes to the department's former building at 30 Lower Weldon St. in order to keep the police department operational. The quick fixes over time made it more difficult for officers to do their jobs, Cloud said.
For example, he said, when the city stopped using the Northwest State Correctional Facility to detain suspects, the city retrofitted old closets and bathrooms as holding cells.
The result was less than ideal.
“From every single lens you look through — workplace productivity, suspect detainees’ civil rights and the ability to attract officers — that facility was part of the problem,” Cloud said.
To fix the issues, the city renovated the former 9,500-square-foot Community College of Vermont building at 142 S. Main St. for a cost of roughly $1 million. Kicked-off in January, the building’s complete overhaul was finished last week.
Renovations include adding brand new showers, two holding cells, training rooms, a juvenile interview room and offices, an internet technology room and cement board ceilings.
One of the biggest undertakings was moving the city’s dispatch center, which required adding a new radio tower on the building’s northwest side. Visitors to the building will also notice a new sally port, or secure entrance, on the building’s south side closed off by a fence and gate.
“We really would have been spending $5 million to build a new facility,” Cloud said. “We were able to save money by doing a stem to stern renovation of that existing building.”
The city is leasing the building to house the police department. The annual cost is $300,000, and when the 15-year lease runs out, the city will have the option to purchase the property.
As for SAPD’s former headquarters on Lower Welden St., the St. Albans Fire Department will continue to utilize it. Cloud said potential other options for the space include adding city offices or residential housing.
In the meantime, Cloud invited the public to check out the new police department building at 142 S. Main St.
“It's open to the public. If anybody wants to get a tour, they should stop by anytime,” he said.
