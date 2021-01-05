ST. ALBANS — Police have arrested a man suspected of recently breaking into the Food City Grocery store, and have also accused him of stealing a car that was later recovered in Middlebury.
Edward Lamson, 21, of Winooski, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle on Dec. 30 after a car stolen in St. Albans was recovered by Middlebury Police, according to the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD). After further investigation, police allege that Lamson is also responsible for burglary, vandalism and attempted arson of the ATM machine at Food City, SAPD said. He is officially being charged with burglary and attempted arson, according to police.
Shortly before 3 a.m. on Dec. 30, St. Albans police responded to a reported burglary at Food City Grocery in St. Albans. According to police, a store employee had entered the building and noticed merchandise strewn about and the ATM machine vandalized.
Police said the business alarm wires had been cut and the perpetrator allegedly tried to remove the business video recording system. Officers recovered that video system and released images of the suspect to the public.
Police said they believe the suspect was still in the store when they saw the employee pull into the parking lot, and fled shortly thereafter.
Lamson is currently lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6, according to police.
