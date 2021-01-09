ST. ALBANS — Police have arrested a local man on drug charges Friday.
St. Albans Police say they arrested Travis Collins Sr., 38, of St. Albans, following an investigation into local drug sales. Police said the department’s Street Crimes Unit led the investigation, and the department was able to make three controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Collins.
Following his arrest, Collins was arraigned in Franklin County Superior Court and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility, where he was held without bail, according to police.
Anyone with information on the case can contact the St. Albans Police Department at (802) 524-2166.
