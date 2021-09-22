ST. ALBANS CITY — The Hampton Lane exit gate of the St. Albans Parking Garage was broken in an accident Tuesday night.
A vehicle tried to sneak under the bar as it opened for the vehicle in front of it around 8:20 p.m. Sept. 21, which caused the vehicle to snap off the gate, according to a police spokesperson.
Vehicles can still use the parking garage as the exit on Franklin Street is still operational.
No charges were filed.
