ESSEX — An annual, statewide award is going to a St. Albans native who teaches in Essex.
The Vermont Jump$tart Coalition has named Essex High School’s Jen Desorcie as its 2020 Teacher of the Year as officially announced on Monday. Desorcie was surprised with the news via Zoom on May 13--hearing she had won from Jump$tart board member Patricia Selsky.
The honor recognizes an individual or organization that strives to advance the financial literacy of Vermont’s youths.
“I see financial literacy as an opportunity to help our youth develop plans and habits leading to success, security, and wellness,” said Desorcie. “I feel extremely fortunate to be in a position to share with our students the most valuable skills I can imagine.”
Desorcie is the business education curriculum content leader at Essex High where she’s been teaching for the last six years. A former member of the banking industry, she has a personal knowledge of the importance of financial education.
“Jen’s passion and dedication to sharing financial education with her students is inspirational,” said Selsky. “We are very proud to recognize her with this award.”
Founded in 1995, the National Jump$tart Coalition aims to improve the financial education in the country’s schools. The Vermont Jump$tart Coalition is a non-profit organization with the mission of improving the personal financial literacy skills of Vermont’s youths. It consists of local professionals who volunteer their time and talent, and it’s funded by individuals and organizations that share the coalition’s vision.
“Vermont educators are innovative leaders who go above and beyond to spark the imaginations of their students,” said Jump$tart board member Dylan Giambatista. “Thanks to Jen Desorcie and her colleagues across the state for making hands-on, student-centered financial literacy education a priority.”
In addition to an honorary plaque, Desorcie will receive $1,000 in prize money.