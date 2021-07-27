ST ALBANS CITY -- The St. Albans City Museum is hosting their Reopening Open House on August 7 after being closed to the public since the end of 2019, according to a release.
The grand opening falls on the anticipated 50th anniversary year, and in honor of the occasion SAM Executive Director Lisa Evans said the museum will be unveiling their newly-renovated Central Vermont Railroad Exhibit, the “largest renovation conducted to date,” entitled “St. Albans Vermont: The Rail City.”
“...we are now officially back and open for business!,” wrote SAM Executive Director Lisa Evans. “Even though it has been an irregular 2021 season in getting back to normal, there is a lot to celebrate - and SAM can't do it without you!”
The open house will open at 10:00 a.m. and run until 2:00 p.m. and is free for all visitors, officials said.
Refreshments will be served from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., and Evans said a brief recognition presentation will begin at 1:00 p.m.
