ST. ALBANS — As part of its ongoing fundraising efforts, the Saint Albans Museum will host comedian Rusty “The Logger” DeWees on March 26.
Museum director Lisa Evans said DeWees, known for his unique brand of Vermont-based humor, had performed at the museum’s Bliss Room stage a few years before the COVID-19 pandemic. He reached out for a second showing in St. Albans after the first event drew a large crowd.
“Looking forward to playing St. Albans Museum’s Bliss Room, extending our relationship from 2019: Which you know what, I’ll say the area audiences are like family, at this point … no joke,” DeWees said in a statement.
The show will also be the first ticketed public event for the St. Albans Museum since the pandemic started, and a portion of the proceeds will help fund the museum’s building upkeep and operations.
“We want to show that we're back,” Evans said. “It's something fun for the community. And it's also something that the community hasn't really had in a while.”
The museum will also be hosting a silent auction and bake sale during the event. While the DeWees performance begins at 7:30 p.m.,the doors will open at 6:45 p.m. to allow people to mingle and place their bids on the items available.
As for DeWees’ performance, he will be presenting some new material as he embarks on his first mini-tour throughout Vermont.
“Great is seeing folks at a theatre catching up with their friends, at the same time chuckling and tapping their toes to a good ole show,” DeWees said in a press release.
Evans said she remembers DeWees well from watching his one-man performances – such as “Deer-Jackin” and “LIDDLE” – before movie screenings, and she has memorized a few of the monologues herself.
“I think that this is an encouraging indication of SAM returning to the community event calendar,” she said.
It’s also one of the first major events for Evans, who took over the museum’s directorship during the height of the pandemic. She said she’s looking forward to meeting the many people who have supported the museum, including the voters who agreed to increase the museum’s government allocation during Town Meeting Day.
Due to a matching challenge grant provided by an anonymous donor, the move helped the museum bring in an additional $40,000 to its annual budget. With the extra funds, the museum is looking to make improvements to its aging building, which was built in the 1860s.
The museum also just held its 3rd Annual Rail City Raffle as a fundraiser. The event replaced the museum’s annual Calcutta, and with the pandemic seemingly winding down, Evans said the museum may revisit re-launching the popular event sometime next year depending on the community’s interest.
“The museum in prior years, has held a lot of public event,” she said. “So this is a big deal for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.